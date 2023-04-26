McFly announce 2023 UK tour: dates, tickets and presale info

McFly have announced a headline UK tour for 2023 – and this is when tickets go on sale.

The group will embark on the Power To Play Tour this autumn, with a run of intimate shows.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 5 May via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Announcing the tour on social media, the group said: “We’re stoked to be heading back out on the road later this year.”

The tour will kick off on 23 October in Bristol and include shows in Edinburgh, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Manchester.

They’ll also perform a headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace for the first time ever on 27 October.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming album, Power To Play, which is due for release on 9 June and marks their seventh album.

The LP features singles “Where Did All The Guitars Go?” and recently released follow-up “God Of Rock & Roll”.

Fans can also expect to hear some of their biggest hits during the tour, which follows up their outdoor summer shows.

They’ll play dates in Leeds, Somerset, Margate and Bath as part of their UK tour this June and July alongside the album’s release.

You can find out how to get tickets and the full schedule for the Power To Play Tour below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am on 5 May via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour presale is live from 8am on 3 May for fans who have pre-ordered the album. You can do this via the group’s official store.

You’ll then be emailed details on how to access priority tickets ahead of the general sale.