The fab five are back in a new trailer for Queer Eye‘s sickening seventh season – and they’re turning beignets to ben-yays.

Get ready to make some guacamole, have a meaningful conversation about boundaries, get a gorgeous haricutk, give yourself a French tuck (not a euphemism) and watch Bobby Berk remodel an entire house; Queer Eye is back for its seventh and most chaotic looking season yet.

Previous seasons have seen Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France give unsuspecting and deserving ‘heroes’ lifestyle makeovers across the United States in Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and more.

This time, though, they’re sashaying to New Orleans – and they’re “doing a Frat House!” Minds out the gutters, please.

Other heroes – apart from the frat boys of Lambda Xi Alpha – teased on this season of Queer Eye are a teacher that needs to “learn to love herself”, one half of a lesbian couple that has regressed into “a shell of her former, once-confident self” and a man in a wheelchair.

Over the seven new episodes, the Queer Eye co-hosts will once again lend their expertise in food and wine, interior design, fashion, grooming and culture to a new crop of heroes. But, viewers should expect extra sparkle and sass when they arrive in the Big Easy, as Bobbi, Antoni, Tan, Jonathan and Karamo transform the lives of residents in need of a fresh start from the inside out.

Non-binary icon and hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness‘s “biggest ever makeover” is teased, culture expert (we’re honestly still not sure what that means) Karamo makes the aforementioned frat house cry round a campfire (?) and walking thirst trap Antoni’s arms are on full display. Everybody say: “Thank you, Antoni’s arms.”

The series looks to be as emotional as ever, promising feel good ends with a healthy dose of tears along the way.

As stylist Tan France says: “There’s nothing better than a big gay gasp!”

All episodes of Queer Eye, season 7 drop on Netflix on 12 May.