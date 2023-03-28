Boygenius announce 2023 North American tour dates
Boygenius have announced a headline North American tour for summer 2023.
The trio aka Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus will perform outdoor shows in support of their new album.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 12pm local time on 31 March via Ticketmaster.
The tour will begin on 2 June in San Diego and head to the likes of New Orleans, Atlanta, New York and Toronto.
It will finish up on 5 August in Morrison and is in support of their forthcoming full-length LP, The Record.
Due for release on 31 March it features singles “Not Strong Enough”, “$20”, “Emily I’m Sorry” and “True Blue”.
The album follows up their self-titled debut EP, which was released in 2018 and followed up with a Demos edition.
The trio also revealed that Kristen Stewart will direct three upcoming music videos for them.
They’ll be supported by a string of artists across the tour, including Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Claud, Illuminati Hotties and Bartees Strange.
This summer they’ll also headline dates in the UK for the first time ever, including a huge London show at Gunnersbury Park.
The trio will be supported by Muna and Ethel Cain, with more acts to be announced.
You can find out their full summer tour schedule below and ticket details.
How to get tickets
They go on general sale from 12pm local time on 31 March via Ticketmaster.
A number of presales are taking place, with the first launching from 10am local time on 29 March.
This is the artist’s fan presale, which can be accessed using the code ‘NOTSTRONG’ and is also taking place via Ticketmaster.
To find out about other presales, including venue presales, check your local listing on Ticketmaster.
Boygenius 2023 North American tour dates
- June 2 – San Diego, CA – Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium
- June 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Brookside at the Rosebowl
- June 4 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
- June 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- June 8 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
- June 9 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds
- June 10 – New Orleans, LA – City Park
- June 11 – Atlanta, GA – Central Park
- June 13 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
- June 14 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
- June 16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- June 17 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
- June 18 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs
- June 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
- June 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
- June 23 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! Festival
- June 24 – Chicago, IL – Riis Park
- June 25 – Nashville, TN – Centennial Park
- July 28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater
- July 29 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
- July 30 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- August 1 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
- August 2 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
- August 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square
- August 5 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
