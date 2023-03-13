Tom Jackson, the first person to be “made over” on the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye, has died at the age of 63.

Fan-favourite Jackson, who appeared on Queer Eye’s opening episode in 2018, died of cancer on 3 March, according to an obituary posted by his funeral home.

The show’s stars paid tribute on Twitter, saying: “It’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family… rest in peace Tom Jackson.”

Fab Five member Tan France commented: “Such incredibly sad news.”

Bobby Berk added that he would be drinking a “redneck margarita” in Jackson’s honour – a mix of Mountain Dew and tequila that the contestant famously made on the show.

Jackson, who lived in Georgia, thought of his time on Queer Eye as a “highlight of his life”, according to his obituary.

“He enjoyed the notoriety and shared his experience with whoever would listen,” the obituary continued.

it’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family. Rest in peace, Tom Jackson pic.twitter.com/OiNpT3IneA — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) March 9, 2023

Jackson’s appearance on the show saw him discuss living with the immunity illness lupus, as well as reunite with his off-again on-again partner Abby Parr, who he went on to marry, although the couple later split.

He won hearts with his self-deprecating humour, claiming “you can’t fix ugly”, before his dapper make-over.

His family thanked Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, in Georgia, where Jackson was treated for metastatic adenocarcinoma, before praising the truck driver for his “humour” and “joy”.

His obituary read: “We will never forget our beloved Tom… he brought joy, humour, persistence and love to our family. He is special to us, and we look forward to seeing him again one day.”

Instead of sending flowers, his family asked fans to either plant a tree or watch his episode of Queer Eye “and tell others about it, in honour of Tom”.