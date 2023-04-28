The Full Monty tour announces cast, dates and ticket details

The Full Monty tour is heading to theatre venues across the UK in 2023 and 2024.

The brand new live production, based on the film of the same name, is kicking off a nationwide tour from 14 September.

Theatregoers can get their hands on tickets from ATG Tickets or individual theatre websites.

It’s been confirmed that the tour will star Jake Quickenden, who’s appeared on The X Factor, I’m A Celeb, Hollyoaks and productions of Hair and Footloose.

He’ll be joined by Bill Ward, known for his roles in Coronation Street and Emmerdale, while Neil Hurst, Ben Onwukwe and Nicholas Prasad, finish up the main cast.

The plot reads: “This fast and funny play is still very much of our time, as again we are hit by a cost of living crisis.

“Gaz and his mates are down on their luck and feel they have been thrown on the scrap heap, but they are determined to fight back and bare a little more than they ever thought they would have to.”

It’s based on the 1997 film of the same name, which became an award-winning, box office smash hit following its release.

The original cast are reuniting in 2023 for a limited television series, which will be released on Hulu and Disney+ in June.

The show, which sees the return of Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Tom Wilkinson, will follow the group as “as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors”.

You can find out how to get tickets and The Full Monty tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They’re now available to buy. Tickets for shows in York, Aylesbury, Liverpool, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester are available from ATG Tickets.

For other dates, tickets will be available to buy from individual theatre websites, and you can find out more info below.