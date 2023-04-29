The Last of Us star and non-binary icon Bella Ramsey is set to star in Netflix’s sequel to the stop-motion classic Chicken Run.

On Saturday (29 April), Netflix invited fans to meet the cast of the long-awaited sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, with Ramsey as plucky hen and brand new character, Molly.

The original 2000 family film, produced by Pathé and Aardman Animations in partnership with DreamWorks Animation, delighted – and, in some cases, terrified – audiences with the tale of a group of hens who enlist the help of smooth-talking American rooster Rocky Rhodes to escape captivity, after finding out that their owners, the Tweedys, want to turn them into meat pies.

Cue the iconic line: “I don’t want to be a pie. I don’t like gravy.”

The commercial success of Chicken Run made it the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film in history.

And after more than 20 years, fans of Ginger, Rocky, Babs and the rest of the gang are getting a sequel.

The long awaited Chicken Run sequel – Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – hatches on Netflix later this year. Wanna meet the ultimate heist hen-semble? Let’s get cracking…



Bella Ramsey is MOLLY pic.twitter.com/EDPGbQmfjX — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 29, 2023

According to Aardman Animations, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will centre on a “new and terrible threat” to chicken-kind.

“Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world,” the summary reads.

“When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland, the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat.

“For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in.”

Romesh Ranganathan & Daniel Mays are NICK & FETCHER pic.twitter.com/WWaQCuJmI7 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 29, 2023

Thandiwe Newton will star as Ginger, with Zachary Levi as Rocky, Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Frizzle, Jane Horrocks as knitting aficionado Babs, Lynn Ferguson as the brainy Mac, and Harry Potter‘s Imelda Staunton and David Bradley as Bunty and Fowler respectively.

Rats Nick and Fletcher will be played by Romesh Ranganathan and Daniel Mays.

Will it be the eggcellent follow up Chicken Run fans have been waiting for?

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is set to be released later this year.