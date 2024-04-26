Bella Ramsey has landed a lead role in a new coming-of-age comedy, largely about teenage cancer – which, to be fair, isn’t exactly a topic that usually generates big laughs.

The Last of Us favourite will feature alongside Argylle star Louis Partridge and Bridgerton‘s Ruby Stokes, in director George Jaques’ “surprise” cancer-themed comedy Sunny Dancer.

Ramsey will play Ivy, a teenager in remission from cancer, whose parents insist she attends a summer retreat for young adults affected by the disease – forcing her to make new friends at what she calls “chemo camp”.

But despite her initial apprehension, she discovers feelings with her new-found pals.

According to Variety: “Sunny Dancer takes a refreshing, uplifting and surprising approach to the teenage cancer story. As Ivy bonds with her fellow campers and blossoms in love, kids and adults emerge from adversity with resilience, humour and heart.”

Speaking about the film, Jaques, who also wrote and produced it, said: “I’m beyond excited to the tell this story, which focuses on a subject matter very close to my heart. I can’t imagine anybody better to bring it to life than the amazing cast of Bella, Louis and Ruby. I am truly thrilled they are a part of it.”

Hugo Grumbar, of Embankment Films, which will handle global pre-sales, said: “George is a force of nature, who has written funny, highly engaging characters, in a whip-smart, emotional comedy.”

At the end of 2023, Ramsey spoke to PinkNews about how that breakthrough year had changed their life.

Following The Last of Us, Ramsey took on a lead role as pregnant heroin addict and prison inmate Kelsey in season two of BBC drama Time.

They also provided the voice of Molly, the daughter of coop leaders Ginger and Rocky, in Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget.

In an interview with British Vogue, Ramsey, who is non-binary, said that they/them pronouns feel “the most truthful” in terms of their gender identity.

No release date for Sunny Dance has been announced yet.