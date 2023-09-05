The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey joins new and returning cast in the first trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – an animated sequel two decades in the making.

In June 2000, DreamWorks action-adventure animation Chicken Run made history as the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film. Now, the beloved birds are bringing their rebellious spirit back to the big screen in Netflix’s highly-anticipated sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

The one-minute-and-a-half trailer, released by the streaming giant on Tuesday (5 September), gives a dramatic glimpse into how things will pan out. Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi step into the roles of cluckin’ iconic couple Ginger and Rocky, who were voiced by Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson in the original film.

Who does Bella Ramsey play in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget?

Non-binary actor Bella Ramsey will play Molly, a newly-hatched chick and daughter of Rocky and Ginger, in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

What happens in Chicken Run 2?

Directed by Sam Fell – alongside returning screenwriter Karey Kirkpatrick and executive producers Nick Park and Peter Lord – Chicken Run

The sequel sees Ginger and Rocky’s idyllic island life is shattered after they catch wind of a “new and terrible threat” facing chicken-kind.

After narrowly escaping becoming chicken pies on Tweedy’s farm in the fist film by instigating a flock-wide uprising, the couple will be forced to return to their revolutionary roots in order to preserve their “hard-won freedom”.

The chickens are back and bringing the chaos.



Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, a sequel to the classic 2000 animated film, hatches December 15. pic.twitter.com/dFB4GRKNsH — Netflix (@netflix) September 5, 2023

“Last time we broke out of a chicken farm,” Ginger declares in the trailer. “Well this time, we’re breaking in.” As the ramshackle group of chickens attempt to break into an ominous local chicken factory, everything is threatened when their old enemy, Mrs Tweedy, makes a shocking reappearance.

Unfortunately, the trailer doesn’t provide us with a proper look at Ramsey’s newborn character, Molly, but that hasn’t stopped fans from sharing their excitement at Chicken Run‘s return.

I genuinely cannot believe this is a thing. What a delight. https://t.co/aotAqh70QM — Cory Woodroof (@CoryWoodroof47) September 5, 2023

The first Chicken Run is one of my favorite movies ever. I'm excited to see this! https://t.co/gm6TU57YHo — {ANG€L} (@QUEER169) September 5, 2023

Why am I so unreasonably excited about this sequel to Chicken Run? I have no idea, but I am! 😂 https://t.co/iyaQGDQY7M — Darren Talley (@DarrenTalley) September 5, 2023

Particularly at Mrs Tweedy’s surprise reveal.

CHICKEN RUN 2: MRS TWEEDY'S REVENGE I FUCKING KNEW IT https://t.co/MjzDXyF3e1 — Ryan Souch (@souchy_boyy) September 5, 2023

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Bugget will see Jane Horrocks, Lynn Ferguson and Imelda Staunton reprise their roles as Babs, Mac and Bunty, with David Bradley, Romesh Ranganathan, Nick Mohammed, Daniel Mays and Josie Sedgwick-Davies also appeating.

Alongside The Last of Us season two, Ramsey is also set to appear in the BBC’s gripping prison drama Time and period drama Monstrous Beauty in the coming months.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2023. It arrives on Netflix on 15 December, 2023.