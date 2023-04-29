RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and all-round goddess Sasha Colby has detailed exactly what she would say to JK Rowling if she were ever given the chance.

Since snatching the season 15 crown and becoming the most recent inductee into the Drag Race pantheon of winners, Sasha Colby has been vocal when it comes to standing up for her trans siblings.

She’s revealed that she decided to complete her final Drag Race lip-sync in just diamanté underwear as a huge “f**k you” to transphobic politicians trying to erase trans people in the US – where anti-LGBTQ+ legislation has continued to pass at a frightening rate.

The trans icon also became a topic of conversation at none other than the US House of Representatives, when Jill Tokuda, the Democratic representative for Hawaii’s second congressional district, demanded silence in the room to pay tribute to Sasha’s Drag Race win.

Now, she’s taking on one of the trans community’s most vocal critics: JK Rowling.

No one can do a read like @SashaColby, and her summary of J.K. Rowling on #LogoSpill with @JohnnySibilly is proof!

Watch the full episode: https://t.co/UGTvWNKwKo pic.twitter.com/Rkc7kUgLPx — Logo 🏳️‍🌈 (@LogoTV) April 27, 2023

In a video interview with Logo, the drag powerhouse did not mince her words when discussing how she’d respond if she were ever confronted by the Harry Potter author.

Questioned by interviewer and Queer as Folk star Johnny Sibilly on what she would say if she had to “give JK Rowling a piece of her mind”, Sasha cooly responded with a read that referenced Rowling’s magical world.

The library is officially open, darling.

“Child, you know what, I get it. Because – like how Mistress [Isabelle Brooks] said, [I’m] Dumbledore. I get it,” said Colby, before addressing Rowling directly: “Muggle. No magic.”

With her reading classes perched perfectly on her nose, she continued: “Baby, only diva can see diva. Only goddess can see goddess.

“If you’re not on my level, you can’t see me. If you’re not on my level, and I’m here, all you see is a shadow. All you are is afraid.”

Sasha Colby, you will always be famous.