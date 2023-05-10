Alesha Dixon had Eurovision fans in a chokehold with an instantly iconic rap as she kicked off her presenting gig at the first semi-final last night (9 May).

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 44, was joined by Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina to host the first of two Eurovision semi-finals, ahead of the grand final on Saturday (13 May).

While Waddingham and Sanina received a lot of fan love, namely for their epic sing-off and polar opposite outfit choices, it was Dixon who undeniably stole the show.

🎥: “Hannah, you’re a legend! Absolute legend!”



Alesha Dixon on Hannah Waddingham belting out on stage after Julia Sanina “taught” her how to rock n roll🤘 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/pv46w8JSR9 — Hannah Waddingham Online (@HWaddinghamFans) May 9, 2023

Dixon tapped into her early-00s girlband energy and channelled serious Mis-Teeq vibes as she launched into a Eurovision-themed rap, while surrounded by some of this year’s semi-finalists.

Starting off by honouring Ukraine’s 2022 winning entrant Kalush Ochestra, Dixon rapped: “In 2022, Kalush took the gold, the first rap group to win, they broke the mould.”

Then, in the most jaw-dropping part of the performance, Dixon spat: “Listen Liverpool, let me hit you with the facts, and talk you through some really iconic acts.

“Greta Thunberg’s mum in 2009, San Marino’s Valentina performed four times, in the city of Kiev Sobral swept the board, with the most points in history a contestant ever scored.

“Dana and Conchita, yeah they really changed the game,” she continued, referring to Eurovision’s history-making LGBTQ+ winners, before finishing off with “Eurovision” and “Liverpool” chants.

Fans have lapped up Dixon’s astonishing bars, with many demanding she return to her days of chart domination by making a musical comeback.

“Alesha Dixon has secured her place in the iconic Eurovision presenter moments with this,” one fan gushed.

A second added: “She BODIED this and will always be one of the UK’s top female rappers hands down.”

“Whatever they are paying Alesha Dixon, it isn’t enough,” a third summarised.

Alesha Dixon needs to actually make her big music return because although she’s a bit cringe she’s SO TALENTED #Eurovision — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) May 9, 2023

Alesha Dixon. National treasure! I don’t get how anyone could not like her. She’s so fun. — potential mother (@jxcxjxf) May 9, 2023

Alesha Dixon at any given opportunity #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/dDNHYpEQEb — Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) May 9, 2023

Alesha Dixon was in girl group Mis-Teeq until 2005, and the band had several top ten hits including “Scandalous”, which was infamously used as a Drag Race UK lip-sync song when she was a guest judge during season three.

As a solo artist, Dixon stormed the charts once again with singles including feminist anthem “The Boy Does Nothing” and “Breathe Slow”.

Had such a great time tonight! ❤️Congratulations to all the acts that made it through to the final! See you Thursday night for the 2nd Semi Final! #Eurovision 💗💗💗 https://t.co/q6BfJtRGpZ — Alesha Dixon (@AleshaOfficial) May 9, 2023

Last night’s Eurovision semi-final saw ten acts, including Sweden’s Loreen and Finland’s Käärijä, perform their way into a place in the final.

Tomorrow (11 May), the remaining countries go head to head in the second semi-final, before the grand final on Saturday (13 May).