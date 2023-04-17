The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is just weeks away and it’s now been revealed exactly which guest performers will be taking to the stage during the Grand Final in Liverpool.

As well as the 26 competing entries, fans can expect to see performances from last year’s Ukrainian winners Kalush Orchestra and the UK’s sweetheart and 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder during the Grand Final on Saturday, 13 May.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s musical heritage will be celebrated during a medley performance featuring iconic past Eurovision artists including Italy’s Mahmood, Israel’s Netta, Iceland’s Daði Freyr, Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs, the Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence and the UK’s Sonia.

Viewers can also expect to see Ukrainian entrants past and present, including the legendary Verka Serduchka and pop artist Tina Karol, unite for an iconic performance of their original Eurovision hits.

Kalush Orchestra will open this year’s event at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool with a rendition of their winning single “Stefania”, followed by a “powerful” performance titled “Voices of a New Generation”.

The rap group won the 2022 competition last May, but Ukraine is unable to host this year’s contest due to Putin’s ongoing invasion of the country.

Speaking about their return to Eurovision 2023 as guest performers, Kalush Ochestra explained that their performance would be dedicated to “everyone in Ukraine”.

“While we’re sad that we couldn’t bring the Eurovision Song Contest back to our home country, we’re really grateful to the UK for hosting this party on our behalf,” the group said in a statement.

“We will perform for everyone in Ukraine to remind us that better days and our country’s victory is ahead, as well as to show the world what Ukraine is fighting for.”

Sam Ryder, who wowed audiences with his single “Spaceman” at the 2022 contest, will perform the track once again during the competition’s first interval.

“Spaceman” hit number two in the UK charts hit after Eurovision last year, with Ryder subsequently being nominated for the BRIT Award for Best New Artist.

Addressing his return, Ryder said it was an “honour” to come back to the Eurovision stage.

“I can’t wait to be back amongst the beautiful chaos of it all and to watch the incredible artists perform this time around, while bringing you a special performance of our own,” he said.

Eurovision 2023 returns to our screens with the two semi-finals on 9 May and 11 May ahead of the Grand Final on Saturday 13 May.

Mae Muller will represent the UK at this year’s contest with “I Wrote A Song”, while hosts include Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final will air on Saturday, 13 May from 8pm BST on BBC One in the UK.