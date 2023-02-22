The hosts of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest have finally been revealed, with a line-up including Rylan, Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon and Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham.

Waddingham and Dixon will present the semi-finals on 9 and 11 May alongside Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, with Eurovision staple Graham Norton join them for the finale on 13 May.

Former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc will join Norton to help commentate the final, while BBC Radio 2 presenters Rylan and Scott Mills will join forces to commentate the semi-finals on BBC.

Introducing Liverpool’s new Fab Four 🥳 Your #Eurovision2023 hosts are:



⭐️ Graham Norton

⭐️ Hannah Waddingham

⭐️ Julia Sanina

⭐️ Alesha Dixon



Read all about them here: https://t.co/bAKRjTrTnL pic.twitter.com/tzCiMWPHUh — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) February 22, 2023

Emmy award-winner Waddingham, best known for her roles in Sex Education and Game of Thrones as well as long-standing theatre career, said that it was a “great privilege” to be hosting “one of the world’s greatest music festivals”.

“This year, perhaps more than ever, it is such a great honour to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with such strength and unity,” she continued.

Singer and Mis-Teeq star Alesha Dixon expressed her adoration for Eurovision and the “excitement, creativity and talent” it delivers year on year.

The line-up is already being hailed as one the best in years, with fans praising it as “truly, truly iconic”.

“Didn’t have Hannah Waddingham hosting Eurovision on my 2023 bingo card but f**k me I’m so here for it,” wrote one person.

“I am IN LOVE with the decision to put Mel Giedroyc as the grand final commentary replacement/ pair for Graham. What a stroke of genius,” wrote an overjoyed Mel Giedroyc fan.

“Oh Hannah Waddingham is truly going for world domination,” said another.

Hannah Waddingham hosting Eurovision is so iconic!!! https://t.co/4XabCBn0D1 — Lewis ✨ (@bendigaydfran) February 22, 2023

OH MY GOD Hannah Waddingham is hosting Eurovision. I'M SO HAPPY.

I love this moment when she won her Emmy: pic.twitter.com/XB8AVwsyp4 — Priyant 👨🏾‍🚀 (@Priyant1987) February 22, 2023

hannah waddingham and alesha dixon hosting eurovision is the most random combo but somehow makes the most sense in the world for eurovision???? — hollie 🦋 (@lilymulders) February 22, 2023

Never forget when Alesha Dixon was on Drag Race. Icon. pic.twitter.com/joKSdH1WuL — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 22, 2023

Lads Lads Lads x @Eurovision pic.twitter.com/htfmapHfKH — R Y L A N (@Rylan) February 22, 2023

We did it Joe 😭😭😭😭 when I tell you how ECSTATIC I am ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #hannahwaddingham https://t.co/dr1jxdcuL5 — Aidan (@aidan_1698) February 22, 2023

Despite Ukraine winning the Eurovision Song Contest last year, Liverpool will host the 2023 contest due to the ongoing war in the country.

The BBC had previously announced that this year’s Eurovision would be co-produced between UK and Ukranian talent, hence Julia Sanina joining in with hosting duties.

A new logo and slogan was revealed earlier this month, with the colours and concept honouring Ukraine.

Fans are still awaiting the dates for tickets to go on sale, while rumours are still swirling about which artist will be the UK’s Eurovision entry.