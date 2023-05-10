Lauren Spencer Smith announces ‘Mirror Tour’ dates for 2023: tickets, presale info

Lauren Spencer Smith has announced a headline world tour and tickets go on sale soon.

The singer-songwriter will perform her biggest shows in 2023 as part of the Mirror Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 19 May via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the tour on social media, the singer said: “I’M SO EXCITED TO FINALLY ANNOUNCE THE MIRROR TOUR!!!!!! I can’t wait to be with you guys and scream this album together.”

The world tour will kick off in North America on 14 July and then head to Europe in September.

She’ll headline dates in Hamburg, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris and London to name a few before taking the tour to Australia and New Zealand in late 2023.

The singer has also confirmed that she’ll be joined by special guests, Blake Rose, Henry Moodie and Geena Fontanella across the tour.

It’ll be in support of her forthcoming debut album, Mirrors. It follows up her breakthrough hit “Fingers Crossed”, which went viral on TikTok and reached the top 20 in the UK, US and her native, Canada.

She followed it up with the track “Flowers” and has since collaborated with the likes of Gayle and Em Beihold.

You can find out how to get tickets and presale info below.

How to get tickets

Tickets in the UK go on general sale at 10am on 19 May via Ticketmaster or See Tickets.

Fans across the globe can sign up for an exclusive presale on the singer’s website. This will happen from 10am on 15 May and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

In the UK an O2 priority sale takes place from 10am on 17 May. This can be accessed using the O2 mobile app.

A Live Nation presale will take place from 10am on 18 May. To access this sign up or log in to Live Nation for free and then head to the artist page.

You can check out the full tour schedule below and ticket details for North America and Europe.