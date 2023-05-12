Avon and Somerset Police are working to identify three men as part of a hate crime investigation, after two women were knocked unconscious in Bristol.

The assault happened in the early hours of 29 October 2022. Police say that between 3am and 4am, the two victims were verbally abused with homophobic and racial comments from a group of unknown men while at a shop on Bedminster Road.

The verbal abuse is said to have continued when the pair left the shop, after the men followed them towards Marksbury Road, and eventually confronted them. The women were punched and knocked unconscious.

This week, police released images of the men they believe have information that can help their investigation. All are believed to be aged between 30 and 50 years old.

Anyone with information in relation to the investigation, including whether they were in the area and saw anything, or recognise the men, are urged to call 101, quoting reference number 5222263356, or by using the online appeals form.

What count’s as a hate crime?

In the UK, the Metropolitan Police recognise hate crimes but also hate incidents, the specific difference being that latter are where a person’s actions don’t actually amount to a crime.

However, its recommended that both are reported to police if they occur, partly because it can be difficult for victims to tell the difference.

There are also different types of hate crimes: physical assault, verbal abuse and incitement to hatred. They apply to crimes committed against another person based on their race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation or disability.

People can be the victim of more than one type of hate crime, either separately or at the same time.

The number of recorded hate crimes in the UK has been on the rise since at least the year ending March 2013, but government officials are uncertain if this is because of better reporting and more victims coming forward.