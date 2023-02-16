S Club 7 are bringing it all back with a 25th anniversary tour across the UK and Ireland later this year.

They revealed all the details of the reunion arena tour earlier this week during an appearance on The One Show.

Fans of the band took a trip down memory lane following their reunion announcement, from streaming their songs to unearthing an awkward interview.

A 2003 clip from the BBC show Liquid News shows a pre-iconic fringed Claudia Winkleman being told off by a PR live on air for asking the band members about their finances.

“Let’s talk cash,” she said to members Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara and Jon Lee.

Referring to reports about the group’s finances and how much their manager reportedly earned, Claudia said: “Mr. Simon Fuller – don’t look at me like you’re angry – has got 90 million in the bank.”

Nobody mention the money to S Club 7! pic.twitter.com/RSWUsUFKkE — Jono Read (@jonoread) February 13, 2023

In a bid to break the tension, Jo joked: “How much? 90 now? I thought it was 50 last week.”

And Claudia continued: “There are rumours, I don’t know how true they are, that you guys are grumpy because you guys haven’t made a mint…”

Bradley and Hannah pretended to misunderstand the question, joking that they wished they had a breath mint.

Jo replied: “We are all really really lucky to be where we are today at our age and have the bank balances that we do.”

Winkleman’s questioning led to a member of the band’s team storming in and demanding the band members leave the interview.

“I’m not having that. I’m not having you ask that question, I’ve had to stop this and I’ve had to walk in here and we are going,” the band’s angry PR said.

But Claudia stood by her line of questioning, saying she hadn’t been given a list of questions that were off-limits.

Sadly it cut off the brilliant response from @ClaudiaWinkle pic.twitter.com/RTZOSaidzm — Jono Read (@jonoread) February 13, 2023

Fans on Twitter were firmly team Claudia, with one noting: “Pre-Fringe Claude was hard-hitting.”

Others echoed this, with one saying, “National treasure Claudia holding her own” and another, “Claudia was spot on here. The manager was pissed off because they literally took them all for a ride”.

Some Twitter users found the funny side of the awkward clip, with one person replying: “£10 says that angry PR rep from 19 Management is now a Highgate mum with kids called Bruschetta and Foccacia…”

Another said: “I wish Twitter existed in this era.”

One fan tweeted that they “experienced every single emotion watching this clip”.

“Happiness because Don’t Stop Moving is a banger, sadness and anger because none of my pocket money as a kid went to them and confusion as I thought ‘is that really Claudia Winkleman?'” they said.

S Club 7 announces 25th anniversary tour

This year will see Bradley, Hannah, Jo, Jon, Paul, Rachel, and Tina reunite for a headline UK and Ireland arena tour.

The pop group will perform their biggest hits across the country this October to mark their 25th anniversary.

Announcing the tour, they said: “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again. We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7.”

The tour will kick off on 13 October in Liverpool and head to Sheffield, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle and Leeds.

They’ll then head to Manchester, Cardiff, Nottingham, Birmingham and finish up in London on 28 October.

Following huge demand during the presale the group have already added a second date at London’s O2 Arena on 27 October.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 17 February via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

