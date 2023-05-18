Coldplay 2023 tour: dates, setlist and stage times for European shows

Coldplay have officially kicked off the latest European leg of their 2023 Music of the Spheres Tour.

They group will headline stadium shows across the continent as part of the ongoing world tour, playing new tracks alongside their biggest hits.

This includes four nights at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on 31 May, 1 and 3-4 June and Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 6-7 June.

While other dates are planned for Milan, Zurich, Copenhagen and Barcelona this summer.

It follows up their six sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium last summer, which saw them play the likes of “Viva la Vida”, “A Sky Full of Stars”, “Fix You” and “Yellow”.

They were also joined by special guests including Natalie Imbruglia, Shaznay Lewis from All Saints and Craig David to perform surprise covers including “Summer Nights” in tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

Fans can expect an updated setlist for the new shows, which kicks off on 17 May in Coimbra, Portugal.

You can find out everything you need to know including expected setlist, stage times and full tour schedule below.

Coldplay setlist for their 2023 tour

During the opening night of the latest European leg of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, Coldplay played the following setlist. Fans can expect it to be similar across the upcoming summer tour dates:

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise

The Scientist

Viva la Vida

Hymn for the Weekend

The Hardest Part

In My Place

Yellow

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

Infinity Sign

Something Just Like This

Midnight

My Universe

A Sky Full of Stars

Sparks

Don’t Panic

Balada da despedida

Humankind

Fix You

Biutyful

What time do Coldplay come on stage?

On the opening night of the tour in Coimbra, Portugal, the band and support acts played the following set times, so fans can expect it to be similar for all shows:

Support act one: 7pm

Support act two: 8pm

Coldplay: 9:15pm

Who’s the support act?

The group will be supported by a number of artists across their European run. This includes CHVRCHES and Griff who rotate as support acts, while LUCIIA, Hinds, Jada, Porij, Caroline Alves, Hanah Lili, Laila al Habash, Zoe Tauran and Ona Mafalda also feature on various dates.

You can see a detailed breakdown the support acts below.

Can I still get Coldplay tickets?

Limited tickets for their UK shows are available to buy from Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This includes fan-to-fan resale tickets, which allows fans who can no longer attend list their tickets at face value or less.

For the European dates, you can check out the ticket links below.

These are the UK and European tour dates for Coldplay’s 2023 European leg of their Music of the Spheres Tour.