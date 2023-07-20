Coldplay have announced details of a 2024 European stadium tour – and this is how to get presale tickets.

The group will continue their huge sold-out Music of the Spheres Tour with more dates next summer.

The new leg will kick off on 8 June in Athens at the Olympic Stadium and head to Bucharest, Budapest, Lyon and Rome.

They’ll also perform dates in Helsinki, Munich and Vienna before finishing up with two nights at Dublin’s Croke Park on 29-30 August.

They’re currently performing at stadiums across the UK and Europe as part of the tour, performing their biggest hits alongside new tracks.

It follows up their six sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium last summer, which saw them play the likes of “Viva la Vida”, “A Sky Full of Stars”, “Fix You” and “Yellow”.

The Music of the Spheres Tour aims to cut direct emissions from the group’s last tour in 2017 by 50 percent.

Every show will be powered entirely by renewable, super-low emission energy, plus a tree will be planted for every ticket sold.

Fans are also able to help power the show by riding energy-producing bikes at the concerts and using the interactive dance floors.

You can find out presale info and the full tour schedule below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How to get Coldplay presale tickets

Fans can register for Coldplay presale tickets access at coldplay.com which begins on 25 July.

The presale for Athens, Bucharest, Budapest, Lyon, Rome and Helsinki will take place at 9am local time on 25 July.

The presale for Dusseldorf, Munich, Vienna and Dublin will take place at 10am local time on 25 July.

You’ll be emailed a unique link to access presale tickets, but this does not guarantee tickets.

When do tickets go on general sale?

If you miss out then there’s a chance to get tickets in the general release. The general sale will kick off from 10am local time on Friday, 28 July.

Fans in Ireland can access tickets for the Dublin shows from 10am on 28 July via ticketmaster.ie.

Ticket prices for the 2023 European shows were €138.80 / €106.40 / €78.32 / €67.52 / €52.40 for seated and €95.60 for standing, so fans can expect something similar for the new dates.

You can find out ticket links for the shows below.

Coldplay 2024 tour dates