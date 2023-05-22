Gay comedian George Logan, best known as the creator of drag persona Dr Evadne Hinge, has died aged 78.

Tributes have poured in, mourning “another drag great gone”, after Logan’s death was confirmed by his family on Sunday (21 May).

Logan starred alongside Patrick Fyffe as part of the drag duo, Hinge and Bracket, who, having appeared in gay clubs, found fame at the Edinburgh Festival in 1974.

After their run at the festival brought critical acclaim, the pair secured their own BBC One series, Hinge and Bracket, which ran from 1978 to 1981.

The show featured Logan alongside Fyffe’s Dame Hilda Bracket – two elderly female musicians living in the fictional Sussex village of Stackton Tressel.

The pair also brought their characters to the BBC sitcom, Dear Ladies, which ran between 1983 and 1984, and were favourites on BBC radio, as well as appearing at the Royal Variety Performance twice at the height of their careers.

Logan retired his Hinge character following Fyffe’s death from cancer in 2002.

In 2015, he wrote A Boy Called Audrey, in which he detailed his experiences of growing up as an openly gay man in Glasgow during the 1960s.

Following the recent deaths of Paul O’Grady and Barry Humphries, known for their ground-breaking drag personas Lily Savage and Dame Edna Everage respectively, drag fans have flooded social media with tributes marking the end of another drag era.

Paul O’Grady and his drag alter-ego Lily Savage. (Getty)

“This is very sad. Another drag great gone,” wrote Drag Race UK finalist Divina De Campo. “Hinge and Bracket were brilliant and TV regulars. Thanks for the laughs Dr. Evadne Hinge. RIP.”

Actor and drag performer Jeff Kristian paid tribute on Twitter, expressing how “sad” he was to hear of Logan’s death.

“I worked with him very briefly at one of those fund-raising thingies in the Nineties,” Kristian recalled. “He was so kind to everyone and clearly adored. Sleep well, George x.”

Another iconic camp entertainer and RVT regular lost. Hinge and Bracket were wonderfully bright, talented and harmless. Reviving the old music hall with charm. And George Logan was genuinely masterful on the piano.



I've always liked the name Evadne. https://t.co/L1ZYTFsYiu — Daniel Reast (@DanReast) May 22, 2023

RIP George Logan, Evadne Hinge of Hinge & Bracket. What a fine act, so redolent of those gentlewomen in Ealing comedies who resided in shabby-genteel hotels. With Paul O'Grady and Barry Humphries gone, drag-with-character has lost another wonderful artiste. pic.twitter.com/PDVP59mvYn — Julian Dutton is on tour 🎭📚⛵️⚓️🎟️🇬🇧 (@JulianDutton1) May 21, 2023

Very Sad to hear that George Logan, aka Dr Evadne Hinge, has died. He joins Patrick Fyffe in the heavenly Stackton Tressel in the Sky. RIP. pic.twitter.com/fr4TajKQsS — Derek Faye (a Skit,a Burlesque,a Parodie) (@HeyHeyDerekFaye) May 21, 2023

And now George Logan..😔

Dr Evadne Hinge RIP.

Hinge and Bracket were clever, witty, intelligent and funny. Goodbye, dear ladies.🙏 pic.twitter.com/Kjj6lJvs8w — Adrian Hilton💎 (@Adrian_Hilton) May 21, 2023

In a social media post, comedy writer Julian Dutton remembered Logan as a “fine act”, adding: “With Paul O’Grady and Barry Humphries gone, drag-with-character has lost another wonderful artiste.”

Another fan wrote: “I cannot deal with all these iconic people going. I saw them live once with my beloved gran. We would watch their shows together. Great memories. Thanks for bringing happiness to many.”

Other fans highlighted how the recent deaths serve as a reminder that drag has always existed, despite what some right-wing politicians might have us believe.

“We grew up with drag acts. They’re not new,” one person pointed out.