Comedian and Lily Savage drag star Paul O’Grady has been laid to rest following an emotional funeral service in his home village of Aldington, Kent.

The gay TV star died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on 29 March at the age of 67, with multiple reports suggesting he died of sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

At the time, tributes flooded in from LGBTQ+ people and entertainment stars around the world, as O’Grady was remembered for bringing drag culture into the mainstream.

Ahead of the funeral procession, fans, mourners and countless dogs lined the streets in Aldington and in O’Grady’s birth town of Birkenhead, Cheshire, to pay their respects to the star.

Hundred of people lined the streets in Aldington to watch as Paul O’Gradys procession headed towards the church.#RipPaulOgrady pic.twitter.com/tgWh4Q33Su — Greatest Hits Radio News (@GHRNewsUK) April 20, 2023

The procession began just after 2pm at St Rumwolds Church in the small Kent village, with O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio heading the private service.

Portasio arrived at the ceremony on a horse, holding one of O’Grady’s pet dogs, Conchita, while the coffin itself paid a floral tribute to his much-loved canine companion Buster, who died in 2009.

The coffin of Paul O'Grady being driven through the lined streets of Kent with a Buster made of flowers beside him. How can something be so lovely and devastating at the same time? pic.twitter.com/csHRjmCLTS — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) April 20, 2023

Just paid my respects to the wonderful Paul O’Grady

Paul’s dog riding up front on the carriage 😢

RIP Paul O’Grady pic.twitter.com/z7F2ibpKIO — Steve Lowe (@LoweyForSure) April 20, 2023

Paul O’Grady’s coffin pulled by two black horses passes through the village of Aldington in Kent where Paul used to live.



Hundreds of people turned up to say goodbye to a man they say was the same off screen as he was on the telly. #PaulOGrady pic.twitter.com/blHJliqyRS — Oliver Whitfield-Miočić (@olivermiocic) April 20, 2023

Buster became a national treasure after appearing alongside O’Grady on his Channel 4 show, The Paul O’Grady Show.

Earlier it was revealed that O’Grady’s funeral would include a group of dogs from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, acting as a guard of honour at the ceremony.

The star filmed his popular ITV documentary For The Love of Dogs at the London pet rehoming centre.

Paul O’Grady will be laid to rest in the most beautiful way today ❤️ The streets of his hometown will be lined with people and their dogs as the presenter’s coffin is carried to the church. Rescue dogs from his beloved Battersea will then form a guard of honour during a private… pic.twitter.com/9ciixrXEtP — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) April 20, 2023

Reverend Canon Roger Martin led the service, while the Salvation Army Band played songs including “Tomorrow” from Annie – which O’Grady was starring in at the time of his death.

O’Grady’s husband Portasio had previously told local community groups in Aldington that they were welcome to come and remember Paul before the service began.

“While the funeral will be a private ceremony, as many of you know, Paul cared a lot about his local community,” he wrote in an Aldington community group on Facebook, according to the BBC.

“We have therefore requested that the funeral procession passes through Aldington before heading to the church, as a way of marking Paul’s affection for the area.”

O’Grady’s famous friends and fellow LGBTQ+ equality campaigners were in attendance, with actor and activist Michael Cashman reading a Shakespeare poem at the service.

“My heart will be grieving, but I’ll be smiling about the love and the fun,” Cashman told BBC Radio Kent ahead of the funeral.

Famous faces at the ceremony included fellow comedian Jo Brand, TV presenter Gaby Roslin, Rolling Stones singer Ronnie Wood, Julian Clarey, and Eastenders actress Linda Henry.

LGBTQ+ equality campaigner Peter Tatchell, who previously revealed that Paul O’Grady was working on a campaign to force the police to apologise after arresting him during a raid at queer venue Royal Vauxhall Tavern in 1987, arrived wearing a purple shirt.

“I’m at Paul O’Grady’s funeral today,” Tatchell wrote in a tweet. “He was a great entertainer and humanitarian who stood up for the rights of LGBTs and animals. He wanted a fair and equal society for everyone.

“Paul backed our campaign for a police apology for past homophobia. We’ll do it in June in his memory.”

I'm at #PaulOGrady's funeral today. He was a great entertainer & humanitarian who stood up for the rights of LGBTs & animals. He wanted a fair & equal society for everyone



Paul backed our campaign for a police apology for past homophobia. We'll do it in June in his memory pic.twitter.com/8kNF0Y10yi — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) April 20, 2023

O’Grady was on stage performing as Lily Savage when the police raided the bar and arrested him, alongside ten other LGBTQ+ punters.

‘RIP Paul’ began trending on Twitter in the UK early this morning (20 April) and throughout the day, with thousands sharing their memories and condolences.

RIP Paul O’Grady 🌈💔🙏 A truly special person we were all lucky enough to have in our hearts forever ✨🐶✨ We will never ever forget you – how could we? 🥰 #OTRB 🌈 pic.twitter.com/ZPvgqfnJxh — James Ciccone 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇬🇷🇺🇦 (@JamesCiccone1st) April 20, 2023

In Birkenhead, fans chanted O’Grady’s name and sang “Who Let The Dogs Out” in tribute.

👏 One minutes applause for Paul O’Grady in #Birkenhead.



❤️ His funeral’s taking place in Kent today but people in his home town have come out to celebrate his life.#RIPPaulO #PaulOgrady pic.twitter.com/3mjKn04iLT — Radio City News (@RadioCityNews) April 20, 2023

Birkenhead town centre has now erupted into a minute of applause for Paul O’Grady pic.twitter.com/fy6Cu2KeLt — Aaron Curran (@AaronCurranJN) April 20, 2023

A couple of years before his death, O’Grady revealed exactly how he’d like to be remembered by fans.

When a interviewer for The Guardian questioned him on how he would want people to remember him, he simply replied: “I don’t care, because I won’t be here.”