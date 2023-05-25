‘Heartbroken’ Sam Smith cancels gigs due to vocal cord injury

Sam Smith has apologised to fans for pulling out of their Manchester gig after just four songs – and cancelling two more shows due to a vocal cord injury.

Grammy winner, “Unholy” singer and bigot-enrager-in-chief Sam Smith was mid-way through the most recent (24 May) show of GLORIA the Tour at the AO Arena, Manchester, when they reportedly disappeared off set, the stage went black and the house lights came up.

After a “good chunk of time”, the show – which was Smith’s 18th of their current world tour – was cancelled, leaving many fans annoyed and many more wondering what had happened, despite being informed that Smith was facing “vocal issues”.

Smith has since cancelling their upcoming shows in Birmingham and Glasgow on advice of doctors, with fans being told that refunds were available at point of purchase.

Taking to Instagram, Smith revealed that they had “fought off a virus a few weeks ago” but had since “travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows”.

The “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” singer then revealed that although they “felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show“, prior to the concert’s start, there was “something wrong” with their voice towards the end of their third song.

“I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something… really wrong,” they continued.

Sam Smith told their fans that although they “came off stage and… tried everything” to recover, their efforts were futile, and followed up by saying they were “honestly heartbroken (they) couldn’t finish the show…”

“I love you all. I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” they concluded.

Sam Smith apologises to their fans on Instagram (@samsmith/ Instagram)

Smith had previously rescheduled their show at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena to 27 May; it was originally meant to be performed on 25 May.

“Sailors, I am so sorry to let you know that my team and I are still really not well, so unfortunately we need to reschedule out Birmingham show to the 27th of May 2023,” Sam Smith wrote at the time.

“It’s so important to me that we give you the very best version of Gloria. I don’t want you to experience it at anything less.”

GLORIA the Tour is Smith’s latest quest for world domination in support of their fearlessly queer fourth studio album, Gloria. Previous shows have included tributes to trans teen Brianna Ghey, who was killed earlier this year.

The Sam Smith song “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” and its accompanying music video continued their glorious track record of enraging bigots over self-love and acceptance; the film featured Smith celebrating queer bodies of all sizes, men at urinals and leather jockstraps. Seems like a good time to us.

Tickets for many further dates on GLORIA the Tour are available now, including US dates – though a controversial Isreal concert was cancelled over “unforeseen problems”.