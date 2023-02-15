Morrissey is fuming that Sam Smith’s ‘satanism’ is being promoted instead of his new album

Controversial singer Morrissey has taken aim at his estranged record label for supporting Sam Smith rather than prioritising his own unreleased album.

In a statement on his website, Morrissey argued that his old record label Capital was OK with promoting “satanism” but refused to release his fourteenth album, Bonfire of Teenagers.

“Capitol Records (Los Angeles) proudly promotes Sam Smith’s ‘satanism’; yet they consider the honest truth of Morrissey’s factual Bonfire of Teenagers to be their biggest threat,” the statement reads.

“They will not release it despite their contractual obligation and promise to do so.”

Non-binary singer Sam Smith, who is signed to Capitol Records, has repeatedly endured criticism for the religious visuals used in their recent performances at the Grammys and Brit Awards.

Some people have taken their complaints to the Federal Communications Commission in the US, labelling Smith’s Grammy performance with Kim Petras as “anti-Christian”.

Smith’s performance upset a long line of right-wing politicians and commentators, from Ted Cruz to Piers Morgan, so they are obviously doing something right.

Morrissey’s latest album was due to be released this month, but the artist later said that its “fate” was “in the hands of Capitol”, and that he was “coming round to the belief” that Capitol was “sabotaging” the record.

The eternally-irked musician, 62, “voluntarily” parted ways with Capitol Records and his management team just before Christmas.

Pop megastar Miley Cyrus was set to be featured on Bonfire of Teenagers on a track entitled “I Am Veronica” but asked to be taken off the record when the tensions between Morrisey and Capitol emerged.

Writing on his website again, Morrissey stated: “Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song “I Am Veronica” for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago.

“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers.”

In recent years, Morrissey’s fans have struggled to navigate their love for the anti-establishment singer as he has repeatedly showed support support for failed far-right politician Nigel Farage and failed far-right political party For Britain.