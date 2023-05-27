The messier the queer reality series, the better, so if you’re looking to get your fill of unfiltered drama, here are five LGBTQ+ reality shows to put on the watchlist.

As Netflix finally catches up with the rest of the world with their first ever LGBTQ+ specific reality show The Ultimatum: Queer Love, viewers are already hooked by the messy queer drama.

The first four episodes of the 10-episode series dropped on Wednesday (24 May), introducing the world to our five couples made up exclusively of women and non-binary people. The series, which has left sapphics in a chokehold, joins a proud line-up of queer reality shows.

Over in the UK, viewers are raving about pop icon Dannii Minogue’s gay BBC dating series I Kissed a Boy. Then there is the absolute classic RuPaul’s Drag Race and its many, many spin-offs which have enough episodes to take up the next few years. And finally, there are the shows that are simply too iconic to ever forget, such as Slag Wars: The Next Destroyer that saw The Cock Destroyers and OnlyFans icon Matthew Camp on the hunt for the next LGBTQ+ sex icon.

And that’s just the beginning of the weird and wonderful world of LGBTQ+ reality TV. So, if you’ve already powered through The Ultimatum: Queer Love, here’s what to watch next.

For the Love of DILFs

The cast of new Stormy Daniels dating show For the Love of DILFs. (OUTtv)

This round-up had to kick off with Stormy Daniel’s extremely chaotic, steamy dating reality series For The Love of DILFs, which dropped on 31 January. The premise is as bonkers as it sounds, with two groups of men – the Daddies and the Himbos – competing to find love as ex-porn star and queer icon Daniels “guides the gays” through the choppy waters of love.

Think sex, speedos and lots of spicy drama.

You can watch For the Love of DILFs on OUTtv, the world’s first LGBTQ+ television network, in the US or on FrootTV in the UK.

Love at First Lie

Sapphic couple Stephanie (L) and Arabella (R) on Love At First Lie. (MTV)

MTV never disappoints when it comes to creating juicy LGBTQ+ reality shows, and their most recent queer reality series, Love at First Lie, is no exception.

With a standout cast of gay, lesbian, bisexual and trans contestants and stellar host in Tori Spelling, Love at First Lie sees couples fight to prove their relationship is real and vote out the couples tricking the group with a fake romance.

You can stream the first season on NOW TV.

The Bi Life

The Bi Life contestants and Courtney Act. (E!)

If you’re sick of watching heterosexuals have all the fun on Love Island, then you definitely need to tune into the groundbreaking 2018 bisexual reality series The Bi Life.

Hosted by Courtney Act, the show sees a group of bisexual and questioning British singles shipped off to Barcelona to date under the sunny Spanish sun, explore their sexuality and unpack all the stereotypes that often plague the bisexual community.

You can stream season one of The Bi Life on Prime Video.

Are You the One?

The cast of Are You The One? season eight. (MTV)

MTV are once again coming in strong with their long-running dating reality series Are You The One? which featured an entirely queer cast (including, pansexual, bisexual, sexually-fluid and non-binary contestants) for season eight back in 2019.

Contestants are jetted off to an island where a professional team of matchmakers have picked their perfect match, but they’ll have to go through many hoops, bad dates and messy arguments before finding the one.

You can watch Are You The One? season eight on Paramount+.

Hot Haus

Hot Haus season two contestants. (OUTtv)

Finally we come to Hot Haus. Hosted by Tiffany “New York” Pollard and judged by rapper CupcakKe, Matthew Camp and trans activist Nicky Monet, the show sees all three go on the search across America for the next queer sex symbol.

The diverse cast of queer adult entertainers all live together and navigate a series of sexy challenges to be in with a chance of winning. What’s not to love?

You can stream both seasons of Hot Haus on AppleTV.