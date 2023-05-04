The newest trailer for The Ultimatum: Queer Love, promises rampages and romance – with a whole lot of gays – as the series follows five queer couples enduring the ultimate test.

One particularly harmonious couplet heralds the start of Netflix’s latest reality disaster/dating show. As two women cheers and then smooch, one of their voices says: “I would love to start living our happy life.”

Smooth sailing, until the trailer cuts to that same couple giving each other distinctly frostier looks, and the other half of the couple’s voiceover sounds with: “I’m ready, but she’s not.”

The second season of 2022’s version of the show by the same name (with a different suffix and only straight couples), the cast of The Ultimatum: Queer Love are ready to put their relationships to the test with the ultimate, well, ultimatum.

“Five couples, made up of women and non-binary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship,” the show’s teaser reads.

“One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.”

The newest trailer has promised even more drama than the first…

The starting couples consist of: Lexi, 25, who issued an ultimatum to girlfriend Rae, 27; Mildred, 33, who issued an ultimatum to Tiff, 32; Yoly, 34, who issued an ultimatum to Mal, 36; Sam, 31, who issued an ultimatum to Aussie, 42; and Xander, 30, who issued and ultimatum to Vanessa, 30 – sounds peaceful!

The series looks to cover some serious ground too, as the trailer teases discussions about IVF (In vitro fertilisation), trust issues, race and familial introductions while queer – and The Ultimatum: Queer Love is hosted by bombshell JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

“She’s hot but I’m also into her ex-girlfriend,” is just one example of the kind of problems that the cast will face while figuring out exactly where their heads and hearts stand.

“Now I know what a good marriage looks like for me,” Yoly says. “Does the marriage with the person I came with look like that too? It’s overwhelming.”

The first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love will be released on Netflix on 24 May.