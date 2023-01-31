Stormy Daniels’ new ‘DILFs and himbos’ dating show is pure chaos, so watch it ASAP

Former adult star Stormy Daniels is hosting a new gay reality dating show with a sensation title: For the Love of DILFs.

The eye-popping new series, which premieres 31 January in the US on OUTtv, sees two groups of men – the Daddies and the Himbos – compete to find love and win a $10,000 investment into their relationship.

It’s essentially Love Island, but with more speedos, fewer heterosexuals and more (one) ex-porn star as a host.

That person is the one and only Stormy Daniels, who is there to “guide [the gays] through this experience.”

“I can tell you firsthand that these are real love stories,” Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told PEOPLE in a statement.

Stormy Daniels is hosting new gay dating show For The Love of DILFs (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

“I’m not a crier, but they even made me shed a few tears on set because I got so invested. Every day was an adventure with the Daddies and Himbos.”

The cast of For the Love of DILFs features five Daddies and five Himbos – in the first episode, at least – who meet via underwear selection. Again, you read that right.

According to the show’s trailer, “Daddies” are men who are “confident, mature, and ready to show you the ropes” while “Himbos” are men who are “sexy, fun, and ready to show you a good time.”

For the Love of DILFs also looks unexpectedly heartwarming; there are tears aplenty, as various cast members are seen in the trailer breaking down over the trials and tribulations of the gay experience.

Unsurprisingly, there’s also heaps of drama. “It won’t be as easy as it sounds,” Daniels says. “In the DILF mansion, things. Get. Real.”

At the end of the series, only one couple will be voted ‘Most Likely to Succeed’ and grab the cash.

“As a queer woman myself, it was amazing to get to work on a project created to uplift the LGBTQA+ community,” Daniels commented.

“It’s not just the stereotypical stuff you’re expecting. This show has so much heart and I’m genuinely proud of what we made.”

“Listen, I know sexy when I see it… and this show is HOT,” she adds of the series, which can be viewed on the OUTtv Apple TV Channel and The OUTtv Roku Channel in the US.

The cast of new Stormy Daniels dating show ‘For the Love of DILFs’ (OUTtv)

For the Love of DILFs premieres on OUTtv, the world’s first LGBTQ+ television network on 31 January, with episodes dropping weekly.