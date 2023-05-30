Alison Goldfrapp has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2024 – and tickets go on sale soon.

The artist will take her debut solo studio album, The Love Invention to venues across the UK next spring.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 2 June via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour will begin in February in Manchester and visit venues in Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow and Leeds before finishing up at the London Roundhouse.

It’ll be in support of her solo debut album, The Love Invention, which followed up her work under Goldfrapp, who released seven albums across their 17-year career.

Released this May, the album features singles “So Hard So Hot”, “Digging Deeper”, “Fever” and the title track.

It also sees her collaborate with producer Richard X and it went on to reach the top 10 on the UK Albums Chart.

This summer she will also perform at the likes of Glastonbury, Primavera Sound, Beat Herder, Manchester International Festival and Somerset House Summer Series.

You can check out her full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 2 June via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Fans can get their hands on presale tickets in an O2 priority sale. This takes place from 10am on 31 May and can be accessed using the O2 mobile app.

There’s also an artist presale taking place from 10am on 31 May. This is available to fans who previously pre-ordered her album, The Love Invention and to those who purchase it from the official store.

You’ll then be emailed details on how to access the ticket presale for her UK tour.

Tickets are priced between £36-£38.50 plus booking fees.