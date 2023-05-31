The director of The Flash, Andy Muschietti, has said that controversial star Ezra Miler shouldn’t be recast if there’s a sequel, despite the actor’s legal issues.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, made headlines last year for all the wrong reasons with arrests and charges of disorderly conduct, second degree assault, felony burglary (which was dropped), harassment (also dropped), and a guilty plea for unlawful trespassing.

They also faced allegations of grooming, brandishing a gun in front of a child and “calling themself the Messiah”. Last August, Miller said they were taking a step back “to seek complex mental-health treatment”.

Not surprisingly, scandal has surrounded the non-binary star’s lead role in the upcoming release of DC’s highly anticipated superhero film.

In February, DC Studios boss Peter Safran addressed Miller’s future by saying the star was “completely focused on recovery” and they would decide “when the time was right”.

Since The Flash previewed at CinemaCon 2023 in April, there has been no shortage of speculation as to whether Miller would retain the lead role in a potential sequel. During an interview on The Discourse podcast, Muschietti threw his full support behind Miller.

“If [a sequel] happens, yes,” he said about having Miller back as The Flash/Barry Allen. “I don’t think there’s anyone [who] can play that character as well as they did.

“The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, the two Barrys – it feels like a character that was made for them.”

It’s not the first time Muschietti has praised Miller. At CinemaCon, the director sung Miller’s praises while speaking about their recovery.

“They’re taking the steps. They’re dealing with mental-health issues, but they’re well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they’re very committed to getting better.

“They are an incredible actor… I had a chance to work with one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with. They bring the emotion, the humour. They wanted to do all the stunts, and I let them.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, the film’s producer Barbara Muschietti also voiced her support for the embattled star.

“In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor],” she said. “Ezra gave everything for this role: physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

Marvel fans, however, are less than pleased.

“There is no excuse to see this movie. They are telling you, in flashing lights, they are letting Ezra get off scot free if this movie succeeds,” one fan claimed.

Others, meanwhile, have pointed out that the final decision around Miller’s involvement will come down to Safran and fellow boss James Gunn.

Gunn has previously described the new film as “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made”.

Lets not believe anything till James Gunn confirms it. He literally said this last week. — Ben. (@TheBlueKingBen) May 30, 2023

Good thing it’s not up to him. L for Muschietti. And off Gunn doesn’t recast, Marvel better leave Majors as Kang if that’s the case. — Sleeze♚☮︎Ω☥®™🪬 (@SleezeStreams) May 30, 2023

Bit a few fans are also taking issue with the idea that no one else could play the speedster better, given that Grant Gustin has just finished his nine-season run playing the superhero in the hit CW television series.

We already have someone who played the role better, he just retired from the character pic.twitter.com/dpXjWWit9H — El payaso de Manchester (@SussedEmo) May 30, 2023

🤨 Agree to disagree. Grant Gustin played the role so well with his personality and energy, that he was the best part of the Flash series. Even when the writing quality suffered with certain seasons, the man’s nerdy charisma shined through regardless. pic.twitter.com/ouMkGNdEWv — Tyler Tronny 👻 (@Tronnyverse) May 30, 2023

The Flash is released on 16 June.