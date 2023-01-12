Hollywood star Ezra Miller is set to plead guilty to trespassing, a lesser charge in their Vermont burglary case.

On May 1, 2022, the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at a property in Stamford at 5.55 pm

In a statement, police said they found several bottles of alcohol were missing from the home while the owners were not there.

The force subsequently reviewed surveillance videos and took statements, before finding probable cause to charge the then 29-year-old Justice League and Fantastic Beasts star with unlawful trespassing, two charges of burglary in an unoccupied dwelling and petit larceny.

Miller previously pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared in court virtually in October.

The police booking photos of Ezra Miller from their second (L) and first arrest in Hawaii. (Hawaiʻi Police Department via Getty Images)

NBC News has reported that a Vermont Superior Court clerk confirmed the parties have agreed to drop the burglary and larceny charges, while Miller is expected to plead guilty to trespassing on Friday (January 13).

According to court documents reviewed by Variety, the prosecutors are recommending that Miller face 89 to 90 days in a suspended sentence, in addition to a year’s probation and a $500 fine.

The maximum sentence would have been 26 years if Miller had been found guilty of burglary.

Miller has faced controversy before

Last year, the star pleaded no-contest to an incident at a karaoke bar in Hawaii – where they allegedly hurled obscenities at patrons before being arrested – and were fined $500 for disorderly conduct.

About the same time, Miller was arrested for second-degree assault after a chair was thrown at a woman, which left a half-inch cut on her head.

In June, a Massachusetts woman was granted a temporary order of protection against Miller, on behalf of her 12-year-old child.

NBC News reported that the child faced “substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment”, according to court documents.

In another case, lawyer and Indigenous environmental activist Chase Iron Eyes filed for a protection order which demanded Miller cease contact with his family, including his 18-year-old child.

In August, Miller issued a public apology for their actions and said they were facing complex mental health issues.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” a statement provided to NBC News said.

They continued: “I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour.

“I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

PinkNews has contacted Miller’s representatives for comment.