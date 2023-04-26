The director of the upcoming DC Studios movie The Flash has spoken out in support of lead actor Ezra Miller.

A second official trailer for the film dropped on 25 April at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, once again featuring Miller front and centre. The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, is seen in character as Barry Allen aka The Flash, as he travels back in time to save his parents’ lives.

The trailer shows The Flash weeping and screaming as he contends with irrevocably changing the world for ever, and becoming trapped in an alternate universe with super-villain General Zod (Michael Shannon).

As the trailer dropped, The Flash’s director and producer, sibling duo Andy and Barbara Muschietti, heaped praise on Miller’s performance and addressed the numerous controversies the actor has been embroiled in recently.

The Flash opens in June.

Miller, 30, has faced a number of legal charges over the past few years, including harassment and burglary.

Most recently, in January, they pleaded guilty to trespassing following the theft of alcohol from a private home in Vermont in August last year, with a burglary charge subsequently being dropped.

In June 2022, a mother in Massachusetts claimed that Miller had harassed and brandished a gun in front of her and her 12-year-old child, with the family being granted a temporary harassment prevention order against the actor.

Earlier that year, Miller was arrested following a number of public disturbances in Hawaii, including being involved in a physical altercation at a karaoke bar, and throwing a chair that hit a woman.

Last summer, after fears grew that Miller had become known more for their controversies than their film work, the We Need To Talk About Kevin star apologised and began treatment for mental health problems.

They said: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun treatment. I want to apologise to everyone I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour.”

The Flash star Ezra Miller has been hit by scandals. (Getty/YouTube/PinkNews)

Speaking about where Miller is at in their recovery, director Andy Muschietti, who was also at the helm for the scary reboot of It, said that they are “well now”.

He added: “We’re all hoping that they get better… They’re taking the steps to recovery. They’re dealing with mental health issues, but they’re well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they’re very committed to getting better.

“They are an incredible actor… I had a chance to work with one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with. They bring the emotion, the humour. They wanted to do all the stunts, and I let them.”

Producer Barbara Muschietti reflected on her own experience of working with the star, adding: “During our shoot, during principal photography, their commitment to the role was something we’ve never seen… and the discipline to the work, the willingness – physical, mental and just wanting to go beyond the pale – is just amazing.”

In addition to providing a wider insight into Miller’s take on The Flash, the film’s second trailer also sheds some light on both Michael Keaton’s and Ben Affleck’s reprisal of their role as Batman, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl, as the three super-heroes team up to try to defeat Zod, who is best-known as one of Superman’s arch-enemies.

A handful of cinema industry experts have had the chance to see the film already, with many claiming it is one of the best superhero films in years.

The Flash is due to open in cinemas on 16 June.