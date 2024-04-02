Ezra Miller‘s role in Invincible appears to have been recast in season two of the animated superhero series, which is currently airing on Prime Video.

Based on the Image Comics series, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show which premiered on Amazon Prime in March 2021, charting the life of the super-powered son of the world’s greatest superhero, Omni-Man.

Season two of Invincible premiered last November and has aired in two parts, with the final episode set to air this Thursday (4 April).

In season one, Fantastic Beasts star Miller voiced the character of D.A. Sinclair, a mad scientist with an obsession for “improving” humanity. However, in episode seven of season two, “I’m Not Going Anywhere”, which aired last week, Miller is not listed on the credits.

Mad scientist D. A. Sinclair in Invincible. (Amazon Prime)

Instead, Sinclair was voiced in the episode by Eric Bauza, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The change in voice actor comes after Miller’s involvement in a number of controversies over the last two years.

A charge of burglary against the actor, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was dropped when he pleaded guilty to unlawful trespass, a misdemeanour, at the beginning of last year.

In 2022, he pleaded no contest to a charge of disorderly conduct and paid a $500 (£411) fine, after shouting obscenities at guests in a Hawaiian hotel.

Ezra Miller attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Flash. (Getty)

The incidents cast a shadow over the release of DC superhero film The Flash, with lead star Miller stepping back from the limelight in August 2023 to address what they called “complex mental-health issues”.

Addressing their behaviour in August, Miller, who also starred in the Fantastic Beasts films, said: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental-health issues and have begun treatment.

“I want to apologise to everyone I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”