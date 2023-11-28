PJ Harvey announces headline UK tour dates: tickets, presale info

PJ Harvey has announced a string of headline UK tour dates for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will play a number of outdoor shows next summer including Halifax’s Piece Hall and CHSQ in Belfast.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 1 December via Ticketmaster.

The singer will headline the Halifax venue on 20 August and then head to Belfast’s Custom House Square on 22 August.

She’ll also top the bill at Gunnersbury Park on 18 August as part of London’s All Points East Festival.

The annual music and culture event will see her joined by a lineup featuring Big Thief, Tirzah and Shida Shahabi.

The tour will be in support of her 10th studio album, I Inside the Old Year Dying, which was released earlier this year.

The LP features the title track and single “A Child’s Question, August” and has been nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammys.

Fans can also expect to hear material from her extensive back catalogue including her two Mercury Prize-winning LPs.

You can find out everything you need to know about tickets and her tour schedule below.

How to get PJ Harvey tickets

Tickets for her shows in Halifax and Belfast go on general sale at 10am on 1 December via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place across the week including venue presales, and one for card holders.

A Live Nation presale takes place from 10am on 30 November. To access this one, sign up or log in to Live Nation and then head to PJ Harvey’s artist page.

You can check your local listing below for more details on those.