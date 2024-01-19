Selena Gomez and David Henrie returning for Wizards of Waverly Place sequel

Are you ready to re-live your childhood? Because Selena Gomez and David Henrie are returning for a sequel of Wizards of Waverly Place.

Fans will recall the hilarious series from their youth, which saw a 15-year-old Gomez helping to run her family’s New York deli by day, and training as a wizard by night. Similar series running on the network at the time included Cole and Dylan Sprouse’s Suite Life of Zach & Cody, Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana, Kyle Massey’s Cory in the House, and Demi Lovato’s Sonny with a Chance.

Now, Disney Branded Television has ordered a pilot for the follow-up to the classic Zilennial comedy. The throwback series is set to be executive-produced by original stars Gomez and her on-screen sibling, Henrie.

The 31-year-old is set to guest star in the pilot, reviving her breakout character Alex Russo, for the upcoming Disney Channel follow-up, according to Deadline.

Henrie will be reprising his role of Justin Russo as a series regular, as he is joined by new cast members Janice LeAnn Brown (Disney’s Just Roll with It), Alkaio Thiele (Call Me Kat) and Mimi Gianopulos (American Princess).

Writers and executive producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas are behind the revival pilot and have already revived another Zilennial series, That’s So Raven, in the form of the spinoff, Raven’s Home.

The new series will be addressing a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin has left his wizard powers behind in exchange for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. Justin is then surprised when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door, and he has no choice but to embrace his wizard past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.

Billie, the young wizard whom Justin trains, is set to be played by series lead Brown. Thiele will play Roman Russo, Justin’s oldest son; Gianopulos will play Justin’s wife, Giada.

As well as Gomez, Henrie, Elinoff and Thomas, Gary Marsh (Disney’s Descendants: The Rise of Red) and Andy Fickman (Race to Witch Mountain) will also executive produce, with Fickman directing the upcoming series.