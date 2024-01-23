Former Disney star Dan Benson has reacted with disbelief at the news that a new Wizards of Waverly Place series is in the works.

After starring in the hit show for five years, playing Zeke, young wizard Justin Russo’s best friend, Dan pretty much quit acting – and took up a career as an adult content creator on OnlyFans instead.

“Are you kidding me?” actor-turned-porn star star asked in a TikTok video after learning about the reboot.

“Today they announced that they’re bringing back Wizards of Waverly Place, in a sequel. I mean, one, yooo that’s hype, but oh boy, what have I done?

“I waited like 13 years, just waiting around. Now, OK here we go, let’s fire it up as soon as Dan becomes a porn star.”

The original series ran from 2007 until 2012 and made Selena Gomez a household name. It also starred David Henrie as Justin and Jake T Austin as younger brother Max.

Pondering what they’ll do with Zeke’s character, Benson said: “Did they recast him? Is there going to be someone else playing [him]?”

The X-rated creator also wondered whether he’ll be replaced or if they’ll “just act like he doesn’t exist”.

Elsewhere on TikTok, Benson has joked that he “tripped and fell” into adult online content after someone threatened to leak his nudes, so he decided to sell his porn himself.

“I make next to nothing from residuals,” he added in another video, where he explained his career trajectory post-Wizards.

“I look back fondly on my time as an actor, but I could not make a living to save my life. So, if you’re wondering why I got into adult entertainment, I basically couldn’t afford medicated food for my dog.”

Now, Benson gets asked “all the time” how much money he makes from his new profession.

“It’s so much money that I’m scared to give an accurate answer. I think I’m the luckiest person on Earth,” he said.