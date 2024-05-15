Fans have been given a first look at Selena Gomez and David Henrie reuniting for their new series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The “Love On” singer announced the news of the new sequel title alongside two first-look images at Disney’s 2024 upfront presentation on 14 May. The images show an adult Alex and Justin Russo (Gomez and Henrie, respectively), who are reprising their roles 12 years on from the original series ending.

Joining them in the follow-up to the Disney Channel classic Wizards of Waverly Place are new spinoff series characters Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) and the Russo family, Giada Russo (Mimi Gianopulos), Roman Russo (Alkaio Thiele), and Milo Russo (Max Matenko).

Gomez and Henrie were pictured on set of the new sequel. (ERIC MCCANDLESS/DISNEY)

Speaking at the event, the “Rare” hitmaker said: “Sometimes, something magical happens when you do get to go home again.”

The star, who also serves as an executive producer on the upcoming series, added that she was “very excited” to unveil the new series.

According to a Disney synopsis, the new series will follow “an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo”.

“When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.”

New series castmembers joined the returning brother-sister duo. (ERIC MCCANDLESS/DISNEY)

Fans will recall the hilarious original series from their youth, which saw a 15-year-old Gomez helping to run her family’s New York deli by day, and training as a wizard by night. Similar series running on the network at the time included Cole and Dylan Sprouse’s Suite Life of Zach & Cody, Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana, Kyle Massey’s Cory in the House, and Demi Lovato’s Sonny with a Chance.

Back in January, the “Calm Down” hitmaker was pictured alongside Henrie – who is also set to executive produce the new series – and her on-screen dad Jerry Russo (David DeLuise) and fictional mum Theresa Russo (Maria Canals-Barrera).

However, her on-screen little brother Max, played by Jake T. Austin, was not present for the picture – as well as actor-turned-OnlyFans-star Dan Benson.

Henrie previously confirmed the upcoming series with an Instagram picture of the front page of the “Pilot” network draft script, written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas.

“The Russo’s are excited to become a part of your family, once again, but we’ve grown. 2024, the year magic comes back!”, the post was captioned.