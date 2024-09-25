Selena Gomez and David Henrie have returned to the Russo family lair in the trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, and our childhood is now complete.

In the upcoming Disney Channel series, Selena Gomez and David Henrie are reprising their roles as Alex and Justin Russo, respectively, 12 years after the original series Wizards of Waverly Place ended. They are also executive producers of the new series.

The official trailer landed on 24 September and shows a now grown-up Alex returning to the family lair to ask her brother Justin for help to train mentee wizard Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown).

The official synopsis reads: “The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.”

Joining them in the follow-up to the Disney Channel classic are new spinoff series characters and the Russo family, Giada Russo (Mimi Gianopulos), Roman Russo (Alkaio Thiele), and Milo Russo (Max Matenko).

The Only Muders in the Building star was previously pictured with her Wizards on-screen dad Jerry (David DeLuise) and fictional mum Theresa (Maria Canals-Barrera) in a behind-the-scenes look at the new series. However, Gomez’s on-screen little brother Max, played by Jake T. Austin, was notably absent.

DeLuise and Henrie posted the picture on 26 January in a joint post, writing: “The Russos, coming back.”

Fans will recall the hilarious original series from their youth, which saw a 15-year-old Gomez helping to run her family’s New York deli by day, and training as a wizard by night.

Similar series running on the network at the time included Cole and Dylan Sprouse’s Suite Life of Zach & Cody, Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana, Kyle Massey’s Cory in the House, and Demi Lovato’s Sonny with a Chance.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres on Disney Channel on 29 October, and the next day on Disney+.