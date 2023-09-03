Iconic ‘Pop Chameleon” Miley Cyrus has poked fun at a viral photo with Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato, telling her fans they all should have known she was bisexual from way back when.

The American singer-songwriter began her career as the famous Hannah Montana on Disney Channel and grew up navigating fame. This unique experience, which she shares with her fellow Disney child-star friends, has inspired a new TikTok series from Cyrus.

As part of the promotion for her new single “Used to be Young“, Cyrus has launched a TikTok series examining photos and videos of her from when she was younger, along with her first parts as she became an actor and first few singles as a pop star – all of which took place while she was very much in the public eye.

Videos have included a lookback at her Hannah Montana days, her part in the 2008 film The Last Song where Cyrus met ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, and a review her first hit single that really changed the game: “Party in the USA”.

In the 19th instalment of the TikTok series, however, she reminisces about old friendships, paparazzi photos of her with Disney co-stars, and her bisexuality.

Cyrus talks her followers through a paparazzi photo from 2009 of herself walking alongside her Hannah Montana co-star Emily Osment, as well as fellow singer-songwriters Swift and Lovato. Lovato was, of course, a fellow Disney Channel icon, with roles in As The Bell Rings, Sony With a Chance and television film Camp Rock.

In the TikTok video, Cyrus discusses how the 14-year-old photo has become something of a meme, with captions like “be the Miley of your friendship group” poking fun at how each star is dressed up to the nines while Miley sports casual wear in joggers and a vest top.

Describing the picture, Cyrus pokes fun at their contrasting outfits, saying: “Look at them. I literally think we were leaving the Grammy’s to go to the Cheesecake Factory.

“Me, Emily, Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato are going to the Cheesecake Factory. These are some classy ladies.”

But Cyrus also jokes that it should have been an early clue that she was bisexual all along. “If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don’t know what’s wrong with you. I mean, hello.”

Cyrus has long been open about her sexuality, confirming her bisexuality in 2015 and opening up about her relationship with her sexuality and identity in a Variety article the following year.

“My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality,” she said. “I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl.

“My eyes started opening in the fifth or sixth grade. My first relationship in my life was with a chick. I grew up in a very religious Southern family. The universe has always given me the power to know I’ll be OK.

“Even at that time, when my parents didn’t understand, I just felt that one day they are going to understand,” the star said at the time.

The star’s TikTok video has now gone viral, already racking up over 300,000 likes and thousands of comments and shares. Miley, Demi and Taylor fans alike shared the video far and wide and commented on the content online.

“I can’t tell you how good it feels to have my childhood icons provide the queer representation,” one fan posted, while another commented: “I love it so much when Miley talks about her bisexuality.”

“This gives me life,” a third wrote.