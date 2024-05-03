JoJo Siwa has alleged that producers wanted her to “call” Abby Lee Miller whilst she was filming Dance Moms: The Reunion.

The reality star turned singer appeared alongside five of her former cast members from the Lifetime dance series for the 1 May reunion episode, including Chloe Lulasiak, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker.

Their mothers Jessalynn Siwa, Kelly Hyland, Jill Vertes, and Kira Hilliker also joined the episode.

However, a few faces were notably absent from the reunion (which Siwa also addressed in the episode), including Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler, Nia Sioux, and their former dance teacher, Miller.

Siwa spoke out about the producers apparently still wanting to get Abby involved at the reunion, allegedly asking the “Karma” hitmaker to call her on the filming day.

The Miami Beach Pride record-breaker spoke about the reunion on a 2 May episode on her podcast JoJo Siwa Now, where she alleged that the producers “tried to do some shady s**t”, including encouraging Siwa and Lukasiak to rehash their online feud.

She explained that of the five dance members, only she, Hilliker, and Vertes have some sort of relationship with Miller. “It is very messy, it is very traumatic on both ends,” she said regarding the other three’s lack of contact with their former dance teacher.

“The producers kept wanting me to call Abby,” Siwa alleged. “Absolutely not. I was like, that’s where I put my foot down because I was like, ‘Alright, look. I’m not only putting myself in an awkward position of calling – and in this environment that no one invited her to – but, also, I’m putting Abby in a weird situation where she’s talking to people who… she doesn’t necessarily know how to talk to them.”

She continued, “And then Paige, Brooke, and Chloe, I was like, I’m not gonna do that to them either because this was somebody who was a massive figure in their life, that walked out of their life. There is real trauma there, and I didn’t wanna put anybody in that situation of, like, ‘Hey, let’s see how this goes.’ No way.”

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Lifetime for a comment on the matter.

Dance Moms: The Reunion is available to watch now on Lifetime and Amazon Prime Video.