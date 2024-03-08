JoJo Siwa appears to have called out her absent Dance Moms co-stars for allegedly “erasing the past” in the upcoming reunion episode.

The reality star, who recently admitted that she’s a “U-haul lesbian“, is appearing alongside five of her former castmembers from the Lifetime dance series, including Chloe Lulasiak, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker.

Their mothers Jessalynn Siwa, Kelly Hyland, Jill Vertes, and Kira Hilliker are also joining, with Christi Lukasiak making a guest appearance in the upcoming episode, Dance Moms: The Reunion.

On 6 March, fans got a first look at the trailer which recaps all of the memorable moments from the show, which aired between 2011 and 2019 during the women’s formative years.

However, there are a few missing faces, including Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler and Mean Girls 2024 alum Nia Sioux. Siwa appeared to address her co-stars’ absence in the trailer and got very real about her thoughts.

“Them not being here is kinda like: ‘Let me erase my past, pretend it never happened, shove it down the drain,’ when it’s like, that’s why you are who you are,” the dancer tells those around her in the clip.

Siwa previously addressed their absence to avoid fan speculation, writing on Instagram: “Grateful for this day! For everyone wondering about the few people missing, everyone was invited today but only some wanted to be here.”

Despite original cast member Maddie not appearing on the reunion episode, she has previously addressed what it was like being thrust into the public eye as a child on the show. Speaking to Emily Ratajkowski on the High Low podcast, she admitted that she needed to “unlearn” her perfectionistic tendencies.

“My thought process when I was younger, through my dance teacher, was ‘You have to be the best. If you don’t win, you’re not good’.”

Maddie continued, speaking about the way she was perceived on the series: “When I was working on the show, I was seen as the lead dancer or the most well-treated dancer. Looking back — and a lot of people have started to say this — it’s like, ‘Well, she actually had the most pressure on her,’ because she was like, ‘You’re my golden girl, so you have to lead everyone to victory every time,’ which is just not sustainable.”

Dance Moms: The Reunion airs on Lifetime in the US on 1 May. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.