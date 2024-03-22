JoJo Siwa has entered her adult era, people! The dancer-come-singer has released a series of promo clips for her upcoming single ‘Karma’, and fans are divided about her new direction.

The Dance Moms star was best known for her playful sass, side ponytails and larger-than-life hair bows, but her upcoming change of era couldn’t be further from her past.

Her new track portrays her “bad girl” persona, as well as plenty of sapphic moments in the upcoming music video. “Karma’s a b**ch, I should’ve known better/ If I had a wish I would’ve never F’d around,” she sings on the track.

On 11 March, Siwa started to hint that her new song “may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers” under a content warning on her Instagram. The singer even appears to channel queer icon Britney Spears’ Toxic music video with a similar diamond-adorned skin-tight bodysuit.

Despite trying to push her new image, some fans just aren’t buying it. One fan pointed out that the track has similarities with the theme track to the 90s cartoon Gummy Bears, while others noted that it could bring in unwelcome comparisons to Taylor Swift’s track of the same name.

But others have backed the singer, who came out as queer in 2021. “Speak your truth baby lesbian,” said one. “F**k yeah JoJo,” praised another.

You may like to watch

“Okay living!!!!,” commented a third fan. “Okay so she’s in her wrecking ball era,” a different fan noted.

Elsewhere, fans of the dance series are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Dance Moms: The Reunion, which is set to land on screens on 1 May in the US. In the preview, Siwa appeared to have called out her absent co-stars for allegedly “erasing the past” in the upcoming reunion episode.

Siwa is appearing alongside five of her former castmembers from the Lifetime dance series, including Chloe Lulasiak, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker.

Their mothers Jessalynn Siwa, Kelly Hyland, Jill Vertes, and Kira Hilliker are also joining, with Christi Lukasiak making a guest appearance in the upcoming episode, Dance Moms: The Reunion.

However, there are a few missing faces, including Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler and Mean Girls 2024 alum Nia Sioux. Siwa appeared to address her co-stars’ absence in the trailer and got very real about her thoughts.

“Them not being here is kinda like: ‘Let me erase my past, pretend it never happened, shove it down the drain,’ when it’s like, that’s why you are who you are,” the dancer tells those around her in the clip.