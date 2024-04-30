JoJo Siwa says she ‘didn’t care if people hated’ her new grown-up single ‘Karma’

JoJo Siwa is hot off the heels of her grown-up new single, “Karma”. But it turns out the good-girl-gone-bad singer “didn’t care if people hated” her change of direction with the track.

The former Dance Moms star angered queer music fans by claiming that she created “gay pop” with the single, but still managed to break audience records with her performance at Miami Beach Pride after releasing “Karma”.

Joined by her former Lifetime co-stars ahead of Dance Moms: The Reunion, Siwa – who identifies as queer – was asked her thoughts on her raunchy music video for the single, which even had her former dance teacher Abby Lee Miller cringing.

The Lifetime co-stars (L-R Kendall Vertes, Paige Hyland, Chloé Lukasiak, Kalani Hilliker, JoJo Siwa and Brooke Hyland) came together for the upcoming reunion episode. (Getty)

“The new music video is very grown up,” Good Morning America began. To this, Siwa responded: “No! You think so? I think it’s young.

“I told everybody on my team, ‘Look, there’s a line, and we have to go past it.’ My goal with this was – I didn’t care if people liked it, I didn’t care if people hated it – I wanted people to turn their head at it, and I wanted people to talk about it.”

She continued: “I am an entertainer, I am an artist. I’m not a Celine Dion, I’m not a Mariah Carey- I never will have those vocal chords, ever, considering I only have one in here.

“Whether people like ‘Karma’ or don’t like ‘Karma’, they sing it, they dance, they know it, and it’s in their heads. At the end of the day, it worked,” the star concluded.

The track and the music video garnered the support of her former Dance Moms co-stars, with Kalani Hilliker learning the choreography and sharing it on her social accounts. Meanwhile, Chloe Lukasiak and Maddie Ziegler also voiced their love for the video in the comments section.

Dance Moms: The Reunion airs on Lifetime in the US on 1 May. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.