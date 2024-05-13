Netflix has confirmed the exact release date for Heartstopper season three with a sweet short clip featuring a song from Billie Eilish’s new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

While fans previously learnt that Heartstopper season three would be coming in October this year, it’s now official: we’ll be getting more Nick and Charlie on 3 October – that’s a Thursday, for those already marking their calendars.

In a short clip, Charlie (Joe Locke) is seen practicing telling his boyfriend, Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) that he loves him in the mirror, before his sister, Tori Spring (Jenny Walser) says what we’ve all been thinking: “I’m shocked you haven’t said it already.”

Tori then urges Charlie to tell Nick he loves him ASAP, and then there’s a buzz on the doorbell. Nick turns up in a vest, Charlie’s in a cap, and they’re seeing a whole new side to each other.

Then, out in the world they head, hand-in-hand.

As the clip plays, there’s a familiar voice in the background – that’s because it’s LGBTQ+ icon Billie Eilish, and her song “Birds Of A Feather” from her new album, Hit Me Hard And Soft.

Though Eilish premiered one new song from the album at Coachella, sapphic banger “Lunch”, this is the first time her fans have heard an official clip from the record, which is out this Friday (17 May).

Fans of Alice Oseman’s adorable queer TV show and graphic novel series were pretty certain that episode three would begin with the big “I love you” statement, but now it appears confirmed.

At the end of season two, fans were left with a monumental cliffhanger, wondering whether the pair were about to say it via text.

Then, Netflix announced that episode one of season three is titled “Love”, which tells you all you need to know.

Heartstopper season three will also touch on “raunchier” subject matter for the young duo, while Bridgerton actor and gay icon Jonathan Bailey will also guest star in a role as Charlie’s celebrity crush.

Heartstopper season three lands on Netflix on Thursday 3 May.