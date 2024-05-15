Grey’s Anatomy star Jake Borelli is reported to be leaving after seven seasons

It’s a sad day for LGBTQ+ and ally viewers, as Grey’s Anatomy series regular Jake Borelli is reported to be leaving the show.

Warning: Grey’s Anatomy season 20 spoilers ahead.

Borelli, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt, made an impact after his character marked the first gay romance on the series with fellow actor Alex Landi, who plays the returning character Dr. Nico Kim.

Deadline reported that Borelli is negotiating his return as the ever-loved Chief Resident to wrap up his character’s storyline.

The outlet alleged that the Shona Rhimes-created medical drama faces budget cuts, which could see fewer series veterans appearing on-screen, or leaving the show altogether. The series spin-off Station 19 has also recently been cancelled.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of ABC, which produces the series, for a comment on the matter.

In the latest season, Borelli’s character bumps into his on-again-off-again ex-boyfriend Nico in an awkward reunion after discovering that he’s in a new relationship and expecting a child via surrogate.

This meeting was enough to spur Levi into finally chasing his own dreams, including finally applying to specialise in pediatric surgery after encouragement from his best friend Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington).

Borelli’s storylines on the series have echoed some of his lived experiences. The actor came out as gay in 2018, shortly after the episode aired of Levi and Nico kissing for the first time at the hospital.

“As a gay guy myself, tonight’s episode was so special to me,” the star wrote on Instagram at the time.

“This is exactly the kind of story I craved as a young gay kid growing up in Ohio, and it blows my mind that I’m able to bring life to Dr. Levi Schmitt as he begins to grapple with his own sexuality this season on Grey’s Anatomy.

“His vulnerability and courage inspire me every day, and I hope he can do the same for you,” he concluded.

Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy is currently airing in the US on ABC, and is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.