Grey’s Anatomy star Peter Gallagher has brought fans to tears with an adorable Pride message for his daughter Kathryn Gallagher.

Pride Month is well and truly here, and the LGBTQ+ celebration has been noted by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, and Bridgerton’s Jessica Madsen.

Now, Peter Gallagher is the latest celebrity to offer fans a Pride message, with his words particularly hitting home for those who have lost a parent or don’t have the full support of their family after coming out.

The actor is perhaps best known for portraying Dr. Hamilton in the medical drama series, as well as his father figure role on The O.C. His daughter Kathryn Gallagher said his fatherly roles have also impacted fans.

“I have a lot of people that come up to me and they say, ‘Your dad raised me,’ which is cool because he also raised me, and I like to think he did a really good job,” the You star said in a 17 June TikTok.

“It being Pride Month and Father’s Day being yesterday, it occurred to me that some people in our family, our LGBTQIA+ family, maybe you haven’t heard it from a father yet, this Father’s Day. So whether or not he raised you, my dad has something he’d like to say.”

She then asked her dad whether he remembered what he said when she first came out to him. The Grace and Frankie actor responded: “I think I said, ‘I want you to feel loved. And I want you to have an ally in life.’

“‘I want it to be somebody who brings out the best in you, and you bring out the best in them.’

“You’re worth it. You deserve to be happy and feel loved,” Peter then concluded in the Pride Month message. To this, Kathryn thanked her dad, who embraced her before giving her a kiss on the forehead.

Fans responded: “Peter Gallagher the treasure that you are,” with another commenting: “Ok well I just burst into tears.”

“I’m crying to death,” a third echoed. “Honestly that’s more words than my dad has said to me all year,” said another fan.