Nobody panic, Dr Nico Kim is returning to Grey’s Anatomy 

Grey’s Anatomy’s Alex Landi is returning as Dr Nico Kim for season 20 of the show, which airs later this month.

Good news, viewers. Everyone’s favourite orthopaedic surgeon is set to return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Soon, we’ll be staring into Nico’s dreamy brown eyes and appreciating his chiselled jawline (seriously, it could cut through rock!) when the series returns on 14 March.

The actor took to Instagram on 20 January to post a swoon-worthy selfie in his hospital scrubs and a lanyard. He captioned the image: “SEASON 20 @greysabc.”

Landi has been on our screens as the ever-loved LGBTQ+ doctor since season 15 aired in 2018. His character is the first openly gay male surgeon in the series, and the first character of Asian descent since Sandra Oh left the series in 2014.

Landi’s storyline was a historical breakthrough when he joined the show in its first same-sex storyline between male doctors, featuring co-star Jake Borelli – who stars as his now-ex Dr Levi Schmitt.

You may like to watch

Back in season 18, the adorable couple sadly broke up after Nico wanted to become the doctor for the Seattle Mariners, the professional baseball team. Although he was mostly absent last season, his departure was referenced and viewers discovered he had taken the job for the sports team.

When he joined the show, Landi spoke about playing an Asian LGBTQ+ character, and was excited to “give everyone a voice”.

“Asians are represented, I think, by less than three per cent in entertainment, LGBTQ being less than 1 per cent, so for them to combine both of those categories into one role is super special, and I’m so happy that I can take that on,” Landi said on Beats 1 on Apple Music at the time.

“I want to take these two categories and make everyone look strong. I want to get rid of that stereotype and give them a different look on the LGBTQ community. I just hope I’m making everyone proud.”

The upcoming season will also mark the first time that Ellen Pompeo’s character, Dr Meredith Grey, won’t be so prominently featured on the show.

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 will premiere on March 14 on ABC in the US and Australia and on Disney+ in the UK.