Natalie Morales is returning as Dr Monica Beltran for Grey’s Anatomy season 21, which airs next month.

The Parks and Recreation actor — who came out as queer in 2017 and uses she/they pronouns — joined the medical drama in season 20 as a new pediatric surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Sapphic viewers were excited at the prospect of their character and Dr Amelia Shepherd’s (Caterina Scorsone) romance blossoming, but Dr Beltran ended up with newly divorced Dr Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill), instead.

Fans are hopeful that Dr Beltran might pursue a romance with Dr Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy season 21, despite sharing a romantic encounter with Dr Ndugu (left). (Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

But a new sapphic relationship might not be entirely off the cards for Monica and Amelia, as it’s been confirmed that Morales has officially joined the recurring cast of the series in Grey’s Anatomy season 21.

As per Variety, Morales will first appear in the second episode of season 21 of the long-running medical drama, before being granted at least six episodes, with an option to extend.

Elsewhere in the cast, Grey’s Anatomy star Dr Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is returning for at least seven episodes in the upcoming series, while Dr Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) returns for at least five episodes.

LGBTQ+-fan favourite character Dr Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) is reported to be leaving the show, but the actor has confirmed that he will still be appearing in season 21 to wrap up his storyline.

He took to Instagram on 30 July to show a snippet of his and his co-stars’ antics in the operating theatre. “Linda and her Boys, back in the OR,” he captioned the image, alongside the hashtag Season21.

The series has officially cast the actor who will play the show’s new gay hospital chaplain, though. Michael Thomas Grant will be playing Episcopal chaplain James, as per TVLine.

According to ABC’s character description, Grant “joins Grey Sloan as [its] openly gay chaplain. He holds a special place in his heart for younger patients, and his warmth, training and spirituality make him comfortable and confident in any situation.

“In his personal life, James finds himself at a crossroads where he is open to love and taking great leaps of faith.”

Grey’s Anatomy returns for season 21 at 10 pm ET/PT on 26 September on ABC in the US. The Disney+ release date has yet to be announced.