Fans rally to save Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19 from cancellation

Fans of Station 19 have been campaigning to save the series from cancellation.

On 8 December, the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) announced that the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff show would be ending after its upcoming seventh series.

The drama series takes place in the Seattle Fire Department and has a large LGBTQ+ fanbase due to the popular sapphic couple, Carina and Maya.

Viewers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to try and overturn the decision by tweeting #SaveStation19 and #DoNotCancelStation19. Fans have also launched an online petition, with over 68,000 signatures at the time of publication.

“The representation of diverse races, genders, sexual orientations, and lived experiences is evident in its cast and crew which is rare and desperately needed on TV today,” the petition reads.

“Further, the show expertly tackles multiple social and political issues through award-winning writing that leaves lasting impacts on their viewing audience.”

The petition also notes that the upcoming series will be airing its 100th episode; “a celebrated landmark for the series committed to public awareness and advocacy”.

“Female characters have faced issues of sexism in the workforce,” the petition continues. “Multiple character storylines have explored issues of importance to the LGBTQ+ community. Station 19 has also tackled topics related to abuse, sexual assault, women’s reproductive rights, mental health, and grief.”

Fans have even funded a billboard in Times Square, New York, and even flew a banner with #SaveStation19 written across it as part of their campaign.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of ABC and Disney for a comment on the matter.

The news comes as Grey’s Anatomy star Alex Landi confirmed he would be returning to the series as Dr Nico Kim.

The orthopaedic surgeon confirmed he would be coming back for season 20, which airs on 14 March.

Landi has been on our screens as the ever-loved LGBTQ+ doctor since season 15 aired in 2018. His character is the first openly gay male surgeon in the series, and the first character of Asian descent since Sandra Oh left the series in 2014.

Landi’s storyline was a historical breakthrough when he joined the show in its first same-sex storyline between male doctors, featuring co-star Jake Borelli – who stars as his now-ex Dr Levi Schmitt.