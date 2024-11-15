Grey’s Anatomy’s Jake Borelli has honoured his “courageous gay character” Dr. Levi Schmitt on his final episode of the medical drama.

Warning: Grey’s Anatomy season 21 spoilers ahead.

It was previously announced that the actor would be leaving the ever-loved series after seven seasons. He made history with the role after his character marked the first-ever gay romance on the series with fellow series actor Alex Landi, who plays Dr. Nico Kim.

Dr. Schmitt was recently offered a promotion from Chief Resident to General Surgery attending but ultimately left to pursue a pediatric fellowship in Texas alongside his new partner, out gay chaplain James (Michael Thomas Grant).

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (14 November) to mark the end of the chapter for “Glasses”, Borelli wrote: “Tonight is my last episode as Dr. Levi Schmitt, and I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have shared this experience with all of you over the last 8 years.

“I was heartbroken when I found out this storyline was coming to an end, but I will never take for granted just how much this character has done for not only myself but for people all over the world,” he said.

Borelli explained that in his youth, he yearned for positive LGBTQ+ representation on-screen. “The idea of seeing an out gay man play such a well-rounded, fully formed, and courageous gay character felt like a pipe dream for me,” he admitted. “I never would have guessed that I would be the one to get the opportunity to do just that.

“Levi has taught me that when you lead with vulnerability and have the bravery to fully step into your authentic self, the world will open up for you in ways you never could have imagined.”

“I’m so grateful to have held hands with Levi through my own journey of acceptance,” Borelli said, having come out as gay in 2018. “I want to thank—from the bottom of my heart—all the people who helped bring this character to life and who put their necks on the line to tell this story on such a large and iconic platform as Grey’s Anatomy.

“I love you all and I will continue to champion authentic queer stories till the very end,” he concluded.

You can watch Jake Borelli’s final episode of Grey’s Anatomy “If You Leave” on Hulu in the US, or on Disney+ in the UK.