Nicki Minaj announces UK and European tour: dates, tickets and presale info

Nicki Minaj has officially announced the UK and European tour dates on her Pink Friday 2 Tour.

The rapper has confirmed details of the dates, venues and cities for her much-anticipated 2024 tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am local time on 15 December via Ticketmaster, but first there’s the presale.

In an email to fans who had signed up for presale tickets, the rapper said: “Surprise!!! Europe gets early access to GAG CITY!!”.

The UK and European leg of the Pink Friday 2 Tour will kick off on 25 May in Manchester at the Co-Op Live arena.

She’ll then head to Birmingham and London before dates in Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne and Berlin in May and June.

It’ll be in support of her recently released album, Pink Friday 2, which dropped on 8 December after much anticipation.

The album, and sequel to her iconic debut Pink Friday, features singles “Super Freaky Girl” and “Ruby Red Da Sleeze”

To coincide with the release of the album, the Barbz and Minaj made “Gag City” go viral.

It started off as a simple tag by the rapper, but it’s since grown into fans creating a digital “Gag City”, using AI to create airports, mansions, skyscrapers and much more.

Quickly, fans started getting creative and generating “Gag City” chicken shops, marijuana dispensaries, radio halls, Targets, Best Buys, and museums. The list goes on!

You can find out ticket info, including presale details and the full UK and European Pink Friday 2 Tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on general sale at 9am local time on 15 December via Ticketmaster.

Fans who signed up for presale codes on the rapper’s official website in November will have received an email with a presale code and ticket links.

This is for all shows across the UK and European leg and presale tickets will be available from 9am on 8 December. Just choose your preferred date and enter the code to purchase your tickets.

The presale sign up is now closed, so if you managed to sign up in time, check your emails including junk folders.

More presales will take place next week including an O2 priority sale on 13 December and a Live Nation presale on 14 December.