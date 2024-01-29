Wireless Festival 2024 announces lineup: tickets, prices and presale info

Wireless Festival has announced its lineup details for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The festival will return to Finsbury Park on 12-14 July with headliners Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage and Doja Cat.

Fans can get their hands on tickets in the general sale from 9am on 31 January via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It’s been confirmed that Minaj will headline the Friday of the festival, bringing her latest album Pink Friday 2.

While 21 Savage will top the bill on the Saturday and Doja Cat will close the festival on Sunday as part of her Scarlet World Tour.

You may like to watch

Other artists joining them across the weekend include Ice Spice, Sexxy Red, Tyla, Rema, Future, J Hus and Sean Paul.

Meanwhile more acts are expected to be announced in the coming months to perform across the weekend.

You can find out everything you need to know about Wireless Festival tickets including prices and presale info below.

How to get Wireless Festival tickets

Early bird tickets are now available for Barclaycard and Three customers from Ticketmaster.

There’s three-day weekend tickets, two-day weekend tickets and day tickets available. Plus you can get payment plan tickets, which allows you to pay the ticket across a number of months.

The general release will take place from 9am on 31 January via Ticketmaster.

How much are Wireless Festival tickets?

Tickets to Wireless 2024 are available to buy from Ticketmaster. Prices for tickets range from £94.60 up to £259.25 depending on the package and how many days you wish to attend.

You can find out the breakdown for ticket prices below.

Three-day weekend ticket £258.25

Two-day weekend ticket – £175.50

Friday day ticket – £94.60

Saturday day ticket – £94.60

Sunday day ticket – £94.60

VIP ticket prices will be confirmed when they go on sale at 10am on 31 January.

Who’s on the lineup?

It’s been confirmed that Nicki Minaj will headline the Friday of the festival, 21 Savage on Saturday and Doja Cat on Sunday.

They’ll be joined by a number of acts across the weekend, with more to be announced. This is the lineup so far: