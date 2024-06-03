It’s only the start of Pride month, and already, LGBTQ+ allies have had to ward off homophobes. Adele has shut down anti-Pride heckling at her Las Vegas residency show in the best way.

The “Easy On Me” singer is a fervent gay icon and ally, and her Pride support at a recent show at her Caesars Palace, Las Vegas residency has given fans even more reason to stan the singer.

One audience member allegedly shouted “Pride sucks”, causing the singer to pause her show to respond.

As per a video circulating social media, the “Love In The Dark” star didn’t hesitate to deliver an iconic comeback. “Did you come to my f**king show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f**king stupid?,” she said.

“Don’t be so f**king ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?”

It was a true mic drop moment, if we do say so ourselves.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the iconic scene, with one viewer saying they would never “show my face again” if Adele said that to them.

“Imagine ADELE saying this to you oh I would just disappear,” another echoed. “Way to go Adele! Shut those homophobes down. Good job!”, said another.

“And that’s why she’s mother,” someone else commented.

Adele has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, from politely declining queer fans’ marriage proposals, and even writing her big hit “Set Fire to the Rain” with the intention of it being a “gay anthem”.

She often interacts with her fans during her residency shows, even defending fellow singer Taylor Swift for the backlash she received for attending various National Football League games in support of her Kansas City Chiefs’ boyfriend Travis Kelce.

In a performance prior to the Super Bowl 2024, the “Someone Like You” hitmaker took to Swift’s defence, whilst explaining who she was backing at the event.

“I’m a bit torn, because I kind of want the 49ers to win, but I also want the Chiefs to win,” she told the crowd in a fan-captured clip.

“I think I want the Chiefs to win just because of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend,” she said, adding: “And all of you that are complaining about Taylor Swift being at the game, get a f*cking life! It’s her f**king boyfriend!”