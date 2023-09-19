If you need any more evidence that Adele is the sweetest human on the planet, you need look no further than this clip from her latest Las Vegas show.

The “Rolling In The Deep” singer has been connecting with her fans throughout her Vegas residency, and things got rather intimate on Saturday night (16 September) when a fan asked for her hand in marriage.

Calling out to Adele from the roaring crowd, a female audience member proposed to the Grammy-winning singer, to which Adele replied: “You can’t marry me, I’m straight my love. And my husband’s here tonight.”

Okay, way to casually announce you’ve tied the knot, Adele!

Adele reacts to fan saying she wants to marry her:



“You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love. And my husband’s here tonight.” pic.twitter.com/icV6g6mJNj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 18, 2023

When the fan then asked: “Can you try?” Adele jokingly told her: “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich, You’re crazy, leave me alone!”

Adele has been romantically linked to sports agent Rich Paul since July 2021, and was spotted with a huge diamond ring on her finger earlier this year.

Well, it would appear the celebrity couple secretly said “I do” at some point in the last few months, because now the “Easy On Me” singer is speaking of her “husband” in public.

Of course, this led to some questions from shocked fans.

“HUSBAND?!?!?!,” asked one. “No, stop. MOTHER IS MARRIED??”

“Wait a second, Adele is married?” wondered a second.

And a third commented: “Excuse me miss ma’am you’re whatttt??”

Adele revealed that she’s actually already married. (Samir Hussein/WireImage )

Neither Adele nor Rich Paul’s representatives have gotten back to reporters’ requests for comment, so we’ll all be left wondering about the finer details of Adele’s alleged wedding day.

It’s not the first time Adele has avoided addressing rumours about her relationship with Paul.

In February 2022, when she was spotted with a large diamond ring on her finger during a Graham Norton Show appearance, the singer was asked if she had gotten married again.

Adele simply replied: “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

The songstress was first married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares her sin Angelo. The couple had been together since 2011, but Adele filed for divorce from Konecki in 2019.

But now, the “Someone Like You” singer is all loved up all over again, and even has babies on the brain.

At another one of her Las Vegas shows last month, Adele revealed to a pregnant fan that she really wants “to be a mum again soon.”

She added: “I’ve actually been writing a list. So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone.”

So, if you, too, were planning on proposing to Adele any time soon, it’s probably best to hold off and save yourself the heartbreak.